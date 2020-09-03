  • Home
COMEDK UGET Result 2020 Announced At Comedk.org, Download Rank Card Using Direct Link

COMEDK UGET 2020 result has been announced at comedk.org. Download rank cards using the direct link mentioned here.

Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 3, 2020 5:23 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) hase declared the result of Undergraduate Entrance Test, or COMEDK UGET 2020. Candidates can check their individual result from the official website, comedk.org. Candidates who qualify in COMEDK UGET result will become eligible to apply for online counselling.

COMEDK UGET Result 2020: Direct Link

Check your UGET 2020 result using this direct link

COMEDK UGET 2020 Result: Direct Link

COMEDK UGET 2020 Result: How To Download Rank Card

  1. Go to the direct link mentioned above.

  2. Enter your user ID and password.

  3. Login and download the COMEDK UGET 2020 result rank card.

As UGET result 2020 has been announced, the consortium is soon expected to release the counselling notification, informing about the application process, required documents, etc.

According to reports, COMEDK UGET 2020 counselling will be conducted online this year, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, over 40,000 students took the UGET examination for admission to participating engineering colleges across Karnataka.

