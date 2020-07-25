COMEDK UGET 2020 Exams To Be Held On August 19

The COMEDK UGET 2020 will be held on August 19 in two shifts. The first shift is from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift is from 2 pm to 5 pm. The duration of the exam is three hours.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jul 25, 2020 10:05 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

COMEDK UGET Postponed, New Dates Yet To Be Finalised
COMEDK UGET, Uni-GAUGE Exams Rescheduled To August 1; Correction Window From June 22 To June 25
COMEDK Postpones UGET And Uni-Gauge Exams To July 25
COMEDK To Release Admit Card For COMEDK UGET And COMEDK Uni-Gauge On June 20; Exam On June 27
COMEDK UGET 2020: Exam On June 26, Last Date Of Application Extended Till May 30
Karnataka Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) Result Declared
COMEDK UGET 2020 Exams To Be Held On August 19
COMEDK UGET 2020 to be held on August 19
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced that the COMEDK UGET 2020, the undergraduate entrance test, will be held on August 19. After multiple postponements, the exams were finally scheduled on August 1 but COMEDK had announced that exams were postponed again.

The COMEDK UGET 2020 will be held on August 19 in two shifts. The first shift is from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift is from 2 pm to 5 pm. The duration of the exam is three hours.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

COMEDK, in a notification released on Friday, said: “After detailed discussions, it has been decided that the UGET 2020 for Engineering Courses will be held on Wednesday the 19th August, 2020, in two shifts. First Shift will be held from 09.00 AM to 12.00 Noon and second Shift will be held from 02.30 PM to 05.30 PM.”

COMEDK said that the examinations were delayed as a “few states announced lockdown till the end of July”.

COMEDK UGET 2020 is conducted for admissions to Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programme for engineering and architecture courses offered by 153 engineering colleges of Karnataka. More than one lakh candidates appear for this exam every year.

Click here for more Education News
comedk uget admit card
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Osmania University To Hold End-Semester Examinations Over August-September
Osmania University To Hold End-Semester Examinations Over August-September
High Court To Panjab University: Consider Passing Students On The Basis Of Last Semester Performance
High Court To Panjab University: Consider Passing Students On The Basis Of Last Semester Performance
Dibrugarh University Exams 2020: DU To Conduct Final Semester In September
Dibrugarh University Exams 2020: DU To Conduct Final Semester In September
Delhi High Court Asks CS Centres On Preparedness For Delhi University’s Mock Tests, OBE
Delhi High Court Asks CS Centres On Preparedness For Delhi University’s Mock Tests, OBE
Andhra Inter Board Seeks Suggestions On Reopening, Syllabus Reduction
Andhra Inter Board Seeks Suggestions On Reopening, Syllabus Reduction
.......................... Advertisement ..........................