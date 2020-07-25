COMEDK UGET 2020 Exams To Be Held On August 19

Image credit: Shutterstock COMEDK UGET 2020 to be held on August 19

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced that the COMEDK UGET 2020, the undergraduate entrance test, will be held on August 19. After multiple postponements, the exams were finally scheduled on August 1 but COMEDK had announced that exams were postponed again.

The COMEDK UGET 2020 will be held on August 19 in two shifts. The first shift is from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift is from 2 pm to 5 pm. The duration of the exam is three hours.

COMEDK, in a notification released on Friday, said: “After detailed discussions, it has been decided that the UGET 2020 for Engineering Courses will be held on Wednesday the 19th August, 2020, in two shifts. First Shift will be held from 09.00 AM to 12.00 Noon and second Shift will be held from 02.30 PM to 05.30 PM.”

COMEDK said that the examinations were delayed as a “few states announced lockdown till the end of July”.

COMEDK UGET 2020 is conducted for admissions to Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programme for engineering and architecture courses offered by 153 engineering colleges of Karnataka. More than one lakh candidates appear for this exam every year.