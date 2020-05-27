COMEDK UGET 2020: Exam On June 26, Last Date Of Application Extended Till May 30

  • Home
COMEDK UGET 2020 is used for admission to various engineering and architecture courses in various colleges in Karnataka.

Education | Edited by Shruti Patwal | Updated: May 27, 2020 11:20 am IST | Source: Careers360

COMEDK 2020
Image credit: Shutterstock image for representation purpose
New Delhi:

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced that the COMEDK UGET 2020 will be held on June 26. The last date to apply for COMEDK UGET 2020 has been extended till May 30 due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The COMEDK UGET 2020 will be held on June 26 in two shifts. The first shift is from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift is from 2 pm to 5 pm. The duration of the exam is three hours.

Earlier, COMEDK 2020 was scheduled to be held for May 10.

Also, earlier the last date of application was May 5 which was extended till May 30. Along with similar entrance exams across the country, this one had its schedule disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The correction facility for COMEDK UGET 2020 application form will be available from 12 noon on June 1 till 4 pm on June 3. The registered candidates can update their test city preference, photo and academic details through this correction window.

The website says, “In view of the health concerns due to Coronavirus, our helpline will remain closed. All queries will be answered by email only. Please address your queries to studenthelpdesk@comedk.org.”

COMEDK UGET is conducted for admissions to Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programme for engineering and architecture courses offered by 153 engineering colleges of Karnataka. More than one lakh candidates appear for this exam every year.

More details at the official website.

