Image credit: Shutterstock COMEDK UGET result 2021: The consortium had earlier released the final answer key of the entrance exam (representational)

COMEDK Result 2021: The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will announce the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2021 result tomorrow, September 26. COMEDK UGET 2021 scorecards will be available on the official website, comedk.org.

Candidates can login to the official website after 4 pm tomorrow to download the results. They will need to use their application number and password to download the scorecards.

The consortium had earlier released the final answer key of the entrance exam.

How To Download COMEDK Result 2021

Go to comedk.org

On the homepage, click on the COMEDK 2021 result link

A new login page would appear

Enter the login details

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result

Take a printout for future reference

The final UGET rank list is based on the marks obtained by students in the entrance exam. Details of the counselling process, the schedule will be available on the exam website.

Students must carry a hard copy of their rank card for counselling. They will not be allowed to enter the counselling venue without a rank card.

The result cum rank card will only be available online. The consortium will not send it to candidates via post.

To break ties between two candidates in the entrance exam, the following method will be used:

First, the candidate with a higher percentile of Physics and Mathematics will be given the higher rank.

If the tie exists after this, the candidate with a higher percentile in Maths will be preferred, followed by a higher percentile in Chemistry.

If the tie is not resolved, the student older in age will be given preference in the rank list.