COMEDK UGCET Result 2021 Releasing Today; When, Where To Check

COMEDK UGCET result 2021 will be released today at 4 pm

Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will release the Under Graduate Entrance Test 2021 (UGET 2021) results today at 4 pm. All those who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website: comedk.org. Students must keep their credentials like application number ready to access the results. On the main website, one has to feed in the application number and date of birth to be able to download the UGET 2021 final score card.

The results cum rank cards will not be sent through post; the students will be required to avail it through the online medium only.

The final answer key was released on the official website yesterday, September 24, and the results been prepared based on the responses mentioned in the final answer key.

Once the results are announced, shortlisted candidates will be invited to participate in the counselling rounds. It is mandatory for the students to carry a hard copy of their score card to the COMEDK UGET counselling center as it is one of the requisite documents.

COMEDK UGET 2021 Result: How To Check