COMEDK Result 2022 Tomorrow; Official Website, Steps To Check UGET Results

COMEDK result 2022 tomorrow

COMEDK Result 2022: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will announce the COMEDK Undergraduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses (UGET) 2022 result tomorrow, July 5. The COMEDK UGET 2022 result will be declared on the official website-- comedk.org. To access the result of COMEDK 2022, the candidates will need their sequence number/user Id and password. Shortlisted candidates on the basis of COMEDK 2022 result will be called for the counselling process later.

COMEDK UGET exam was held on June 19 for candidates seeking admissions to BE or BTech courses offered by the participating institutes in Karnataka.

Along with the COMEDK result, the authorities will also release the candidate's rank card. The candidates should keep the COMEDK rank card 2022 safely for the counselling and admission process.

COMEDK Result 2022: How To Check UGET Result