COMEDK Result 2022 Tomorrow; Official Website, Steps To Check UGET Results

COMEDK Result 2022: To access the result of COMEDK 2022, the candidates will need their sequence number/user Id and password. Shortlisted candidates on the basis of COMEDK 2022 result will be called for the counselling process later.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 4, 2022 2:24 pm IST

COMEDK result 2022 tomorrow

COMEDK Result 2022: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will announce the COMEDK Undergraduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses (UGET) 2022 result tomorrow, July 5. The COMEDK UGET 2022 result will be declared on the official website-- comedk.org. To access the result of COMEDK 2022, the candidates will need their sequence number/user Id and password. Shortlisted candidates on the basis of COMEDK 2022 result will be called for the counselling process later.

Suggested: COMEDK UGET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in top Engineering Colleges. Use Now
Don't Miss: COMEDK UGET 2022 Cut-Offs with Opening & Closing Ranks. Check Now
Latest: Top Engineering Colleges in India Accepting COMEDK UGET 2022 Score, Click here

ALSO READ | NEET UG 2022 Admit Card Expected Soon; Know What To Check After Downloading

COMEDK UGET exam was held on June 19 for candidates seeking admissions to BE or BTech courses offered by the participating institutes in Karnataka.

Along with the COMEDK result, the authorities will also release the candidate's rank card. The candidates should keep the COMEDK rank card 2022 safely for the counselling and admission process.

ALSO READ | Karnataka KCET Likely To Be A Pan-India Test: Reports

COMEDK Result 2022: How To Check UGET Result

  1. Visit the official website-- comedk.org.
  2. On the homepage, click on the COMEDK result link.
  3. Enter the login credentials and click on submit.
  4. Your COMEDK result will appear on the screen.
  5. Download it and take a printout for future reference.
Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka Under Graduate Entrance Test
