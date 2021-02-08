COMEDK UGET Exam Date Released; Registrations To Begin Soon

COMEDK Releases UGET Exam Date; Registrations To Begin Soon

Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA) has announced that the Under Graduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses (UGET 2021) held under Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will be conducted on June 20, 2021 for admissions into BTech courses. The COMEDK UGET registration will begin soon on the official website comedk.org.

The BTech candidates could register online for the entrance exam and the rest of the registration procedure including submission of COMEDK application form and application fee will also be conducted online.

COMEDK UGET 2021 will be held for admissions into 150 engineering colleges in Karnataka.

Eligibility criteria for COMEDK UGET 2021

The candidates appearing for the Karnataka Btech entrance examination must have passed Class 12 or PUC or other equivalent examination with at least 45 percent marks. They must collect the soft copies of their academic certificates and mark sheets that may be required to be uploaded along with the UGET application form.

KUPECA will also release the information brochure bearing details such as the eligibility criteria, seat matrix, entrance exam syllabus, exam day guidelines and information related to the admit card.

COMEDK conducts the UGET and Uni-GAUGE-E as a combined exam for candidates seeking admissions to BE or BTech courses offered by the participating institutes.

Colleges affiliated to the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust and COMEDK UGET member institutes or the participating colleges under Uni-GAUGE-E consider the entrance examination.