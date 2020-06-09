  • Home
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, or COMEDK, will release the admit cards for the June 27 exam on June 20 on the official website - comedk.org. The UGET and Uni-GAUGE tests are held for admission to engineering and architecture courses in the state’s colleges.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 9, 2020 12:55 pm IST

COMEDK UGET Admit Card For June 27 Exam To Be Released On June 20
New Delhi:

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, or COMEDK, will release the admit cards UGET and Uni-GAUGE on June 20 at the official website - comedk.org. The COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE exams are scheduled to be held on June 27 in two shifts. Students can download their admit cards from the official website from June 20 to June 26. Students can access the Test Admission Ticket, or TAT, by logging in at the website - https://www.comedk.org/ and feeding the required information like, system generated registration numbers, usernames or passwords.

Candidates before downloading the COMEDK admit card should ensure that the details mentioned are correct and any mistakes should be informed to the exam conducting body at the earliest.

COMEDK UGET Admit Card

A statement in the official website reads: “Date for COMEDK Exam is 27th June 2020.Test Admission Ticket will be available from 20th June.”

It further adds: “In view of the health concerns due to Coronavirus, our helpline will remain closed. All queries will be answered by email only. Please address your queries to studenthelpdesk@comedk.”

The eligibility test for COMEDK 2020 will be held on June 27 in two shifts. The first shift is scheduled to be held between 9 AM and 12 noon and the second shift between 2 PM and 5 PM. The test is conducted for a duration of three hours for multiple choice questions.

Earlier, COMEDK 2020 was scheduled to be held on May 10. The decision to postpone the COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE was taken due to the lockdown enforced to lessen the spread of COVID-19.

COMEDK conducts the UGET and Uni-GAUGE-E as a combined single exam. Candidates seeking admission to COMEDK UGET member institutes or the participating colleges under Uni-GAUGE-E can use the scores obtained in the eligibility test.

Click here for more Education News
comedk admission ticket comedk uget admit card Hall Tickets
