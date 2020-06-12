COMEDK Postpones UGET And Uni-Gauge Exams To July 25

Image credit: Shutterstock COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE exams postponed

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMED-K) has postponed the combined Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) and Uni-GAUGE exams for July 25. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be held from June 27 but this decision has been overturned as students raised concerns about safety. Candidates can also edit application forms between June 18 and June 21. The exam was initially scheduled on May 10 but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. UGET and Uni-GAUGE E exams were separate exams that have now been combined for ease of preparation for the candidates.

A statement on COMEDK Website said: “ New date for the COMEDK exam is July 25, 2020. Edit facility will be available from 5 pm on June 18 to 5 pm on June 21.”

The COMEDK engineering application will be opened between June 14 to June 17. Students can download the COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE admit cards from the official website from June 20 to June 26. Candidates before downloading the COMEDK admit card should ensure that the details mentioned are correct and any mistakes should be informed to the exam conducting body at the earliest.

COMEDK exam is conducted in two shifts, one between 9 AM and 12 noon and another between 2 PM and 5 PM. The test is conducted for a duration of three hours for multiple choice questions.

Now that the tests are combined, there is no option for candidates to take the test separately, COMEDK tests are common entrance tests for medical, engineering and dental colleges in Karnataka while Uni-GAUGE exams are held for deemed and private institutions in Karnataka.