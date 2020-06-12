  • Home
  • Education
  • COMEDK Postpones UGET And Uni-Gauge Exams To July 25

COMEDK Postpones UGET And Uni-Gauge Exams To July 25

COMEDK exams were scheduled to be held from June 27 but this decision has been overturned as students raised concerns about safety.

Education | Edited by Atul Krishna | Updated: Jun 12, 2020 11:20 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

COMEDK To Release Admit Card For COMEDK UGET And COMEDK Uni-Gauge On June 20; Exam On June 27
COMEDK UGET 2020: Exam On June 26, Last Date Of Application Extended Till May 30
Karnataka Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) Result Declared
COMEDK 2018 Result Declared; Bangalore Boy Durbha Aditya Tops In Exam
COMEDK UGET 2017 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow
COMEDK PGET 2017 Counselling On The Basis Of NEET Score, Online Application To Begin Today
COMEDK Postpones UGET And Uni-Gauge Exams To July 25
COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE exams postponed
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMED-K) has postponed the combined Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) and Uni-GAUGE exams for July 25. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be held from June 27 but this decision has been overturned as students raised concerns about safety. Candidates can also edit application forms between June 18 and June 21. The exam was initially scheduled on May 10 but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. UGET and Uni-GAUGE E exams were separate exams that have now been combined for ease of preparation for the candidates.

A statement on COMEDK Website said: “ New date for the COMEDK exam is July 25, 2020. Edit facility will be available from 5 pm on June 18 to 5 pm on June 21.”

The COMEDK engineering application will be opened between June 14 to June 17. Students can download the COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE admit cards from the official website from June 20 to June 26. Candidates before downloading the COMEDK admit card should ensure that the details mentioned are correct and any mistakes should be informed to the exam conducting body at the earliest.

COMEDK exam is conducted in two shifts, one between 9 AM and 12 noon and another between 2 PM and 5 PM. The test is conducted for a duration of three hours for multiple choice questions.

Now that the tests are combined, there is no option for candidates to take the test separately, COMEDK tests are common entrance tests for medical, engineering and dental colleges in Karnataka while Uni-GAUGE exams are held for deemed and private institutions in Karnataka.

Click here for more Education News
comedk uget admit card
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

Knockout JEE Main July 2020

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of JEE Main.

₹ 12999/- ₹ 6999/-
Buy Now
Rank Booster JEE Main 2020

This course will help student to be better prepared and study in the right direction for JEE Main.

₹ 9999/- ₹ 4999/-
Buy Now
Test Series JEE Main July 2020

Take chapter-wise, subject-wise and Complete syllabus mock tests and get in depth analysis of your test.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 1999/-
Buy Now
Latest News
AP Inter Result 2020 Expected Today: Live Update
AP Inter Result 2020 Expected Today: Live Update
AP Inter Results 2020: Andhra Intermediate Result Direct Links
AP Inter Results 2020: Andhra Intermediate Result Direct Links
Odisha Issues SOP For Admission For 2020-21 Academic Session
Odisha Issues SOP For Admission For 2020-21 Academic Session
AP Inter Results 2020: Andhra Class 12 Results Today By 4 PM
AP Inter Results 2020: Andhra Class 12 Results Today By 4 PM
Plea In Calcutta High Court Seeks Exemption To Children From Attending School Till COVID-19 Vaccine Developed
Plea In Calcutta High Court Seeks Exemption To Children From Attending School Till COVID-19 Vaccine Developed
.......................... Advertisement ..........................