COMEDK: Less than 1 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam.

Karnataka engineering entrance exam, COMEDK exam, will be held on August 19. The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) which conducts the exam has released the admit card. The exam is held every year for admission to undergraduate courses in around 190 engineering colleges.

“For the current academic year 2020-21, COMEDK would conduct an online examination all over India on Saturday, the 19th August 2020, across 300 centers for Engineering programs which offer around 20000 seats and will be followed by online counselling,” it has notified.

As per reports, a plea challenging the COMEDK’s decision to conduct the exam on August 19 has been filed in the Karnataka High Court.

The plea seeks to quash the notification released by COMEDK on July 24. The plea says, as cited in reports, that there is no urgency in conducting the exam as national testing agency (NTA) has also postponed engineering and medical entrance exams and will conduct them in September.

