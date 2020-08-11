  • Home
  • Education
  • COMEDK Exam On August 19: Know COVID-19 Related Instructions

COMEDK Exam On August 19: Know COVID-19 Related Instructions

COMEDK exam, Karnataka's undergraduate engineering entrance test, will be held on August 19. The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the admit cards online.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Aug 11, 2020 2:33 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

COMEDK UGET 2020 Exams To Be Held On August 19
COMEDK UGET Postponed, New Dates Yet To Be Finalised
COMEDK UGET, Uni-GAUGE Exams Rescheduled To August 1; Correction Window From June 22 To June 25
COMEDK Postpones UGET And Uni-Gauge Exams To July 25
COMEDK To Release Admit Card For COMEDK UGET And COMEDK Uni-Gauge On June 20; Exam On June 27
COMEDK UGET 2020: Exam On June 26, Last Date Of Application Extended Till May 30
COMEDK Exam On August 19: Know COVID-19 Related Instructions
COMEDK exam, Karnataka's undergraduate engineering entrance test, will be held on August 19.
New Delhi:

COMEDK exam, Karnataka's undergraduate engineering entrance test, will be held on August 19. The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the admit cards online. “For the current academic year 2020-21, COMEDK would conduct an online examination all over India on Saturday, the 19th August 2020, across 300 centers for Engineering programs which offer around 20000 seats and will be followed by online counselling,” it has notified.

It says the exam will be held by following all the precautionary measures against COVID-19 infection.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

“Aarogya Setu app is mandatory for all the candidates and should be installed on the candidate's mobile phone,” it has said, adding that candidates showing COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

For those candidates who do not have a smart phone, COMEDK has asked them to bring a signed declaration. “In case, candidate does not have a smart phone, he/she will have to provide a signed declaration to this effect and same should be shown to the security guard at the time of entry to exam center,” it has said.

To avoid crowding of candidates at the exam centre, COMEDK has arranged the arrival of candidates in different time slots. “Entry of candidates will be given as per reporting Time given on admit card (and/or)Will be informed via SMS on their registered mobile number prior to exam date in order to maintain social distancing at the centre,” it has added.

The temperature will be checked at the entry gate using a thermo gun and at the registration desk candidates will be directed to sanitize their hands.

It has asked candidates to bring their own mask, gloves, personal hand sanitizer (50ml), transparent water bottle, pencil and the exam related documents like test admission ticket, original ID card and 2 passport size photographs .

Click here for more Education News
comedk uget admit card
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
COMEDK Exam 2020 On August 19, Admit Cards Released
COMEDK Exam 2020 On August 19, Admit Cards Released
Making Exams Easier Will Not Stop Rote Learning: Manish Sisodia On NEP
Making Exams Easier Will Not Stop Rote Learning: Manish Sisodia On NEP
Telangana: Online Classes For Intermediate Courses Begins On August 17
Telangana: Online Classes For Intermediate Courses Begins On August 17
Delhi University's Open Book Online Exam: 35K Take Test, Many Face Glitches
Delhi University's Open Book Online Exam: 35K Take Test, Many Face Glitches
JEE Main Admit Card 2020 To Be Released Soon, Check Details
JEE Main Admit Card 2020 To Be Released Soon, Check Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................