COMEDK exam, Karnataka's undergraduate engineering entrance test, will be held on August 19. The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the admit cards online. “For the current academic year 2020-21, COMEDK would conduct an online examination all over India on Saturday, the 19th August 2020, across 300 centers for Engineering programs which offer around 20000 seats and will be followed by online counselling,” it has notified.

It says the exam will be held by following all the precautionary measures against COVID-19 infection.

“Aarogya Setu app is mandatory for all the candidates and should be installed on the candidate's mobile phone,” it has said, adding that candidates showing COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

For those candidates who do not have a smart phone, COMEDK has asked them to bring a signed declaration. “In case, candidate does not have a smart phone, he/she will have to provide a signed declaration to this effect and same should be shown to the security guard at the time of entry to exam center,” it has said.

To avoid crowding of candidates at the exam centre, COMEDK has arranged the arrival of candidates in different time slots. “Entry of candidates will be given as per reporting Time given on admit card (and/or)Will be informed via SMS on their registered mobile number prior to exam date in order to maintain social distancing at the centre,” it has added.

The temperature will be checked at the entry gate using a thermo gun and at the registration desk candidates will be directed to sanitize their hands.

It has asked candidates to bring their own mask, gloves, personal hand sanitizer (50ml), transparent water bottle, pencil and the exam related documents like test admission ticket, original ID card and 2 passport size photographs .