COMEDK Counselling 2022: Round 2 Choice Filling Today For Architecture Course
COMEDK counselling 2022 round 2 phase 1 choice filling today for Architecture programme. The allotment result will be published tomorrow at- comedk.org.
COMEDK Counselling 2022: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) started the round 2 phase 1 choice filling for the Architecture course today, October 27. Candidates who belong to the Hyderabad-Karnataka Region (HKR) category can complete the COMEDK 2022 round 2 phase 1 choice filling till 8 pm today.
Latest: COMEDK UGET Previous Year Question/Sample Papers. Download Now
Don't Miss: COMEDK UGET 2023 Preparation Tips by Expert & Toppers. Check Now
Colleges Accepting Applications: To check the list of Institutions accepting B.Tech/ B.E Applications. Click Here
The round 2 phase 1 allotment result for the HKR category is tomorrow, October 28. Candidates can make decisions, confirm the choice of the allotted seat and make fee payments online between October 28 to October 30 from 5 pm to 2 pm. The reporting to allotted colleges only for accept and freeze candidates along with the online printout of the allotment letter and fee receipt is from October 28 to October 31. The surrender facility for candidates who accepted the seat is also from October 28 to October 31, 2022.
COMEDK Counselling 2022: Round 2 Choice Filling Steps
- Visit the official website– comedk.org
- Click on the Architecture log-in, on the homepage.
- Enter the application number or login id and password and click on login.
- Change or edit preferences in the choice filling form.
- And then submit the form.
- Download and take the printout of the form for future reference.