COMEDK Counselling 2022: Round 2 Choice Filling Today For Architecture Course

COMEDK Counselling 2022: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) started the round 2 phase 1 choice filling for the Architecture course today, October 27. Candidates who belong to the Hyderabad-Karnataka Region (HKR) category can complete the COMEDK 2022 round 2 phase 1 choice filling till 8 pm today.

The round 2 phase 1 allotment result for the HKR category is tomorrow, October 28. Candidates can make decisions, confirm the choice of the allotted seat and make fee payments online between October 28 to October 30 from 5 pm to 2 pm. The reporting to allotted colleges only for accept and freeze candidates along with the online printout of the allotment letter and fee receipt is from October 28 to October 31. The surrender facility for candidates who accepted the seat is also from October 28 to October 31, 2022.

COMEDK Counselling 2022: Round 2 Choice Filling Steps