COMEDK Counselling 2022: Round 2 Choice Filling Starts Today At Comedk.org

Image credit: shutterstock.com The COMEDK round two allotment result will be announced on October 29

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will start the round 2 choice filling from today, October 24. The COMEDK 2022 round 2 phase 2 change and edit window will be closed on October 27 (2 pm). The candidates in the GM (general merit) category can make changes, they can do so from 3 PM today.

The candidates can complete the change and edit preference in the choice filling form available on the official website- comedk.org. Enter the login details and make change/ edit preferences in the choice filling form. Click on submit and download it. The COMEDK round two allotment result will be announced on October 29, the candidates can report to the allotted colleges till November 3, 4 PM.

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022: Important Dates

Provision to change or edit preferences in choice filling form- October 24 (3 PM) - 27 (2 PM) Publication of round 2 phase 2 allotment result (GM seats)- October 29 (11 am) Decision-making and fee payment for general merit (GM) candidates of round 2 phase 2 (GM seats)- October 29 (11 am) - November 3 (1 pm) Reporting to allotted colleges- October 29 (11 am) - November 3 (4 pm) Surrender facility for candidates who accepted seat during round 2 phase 2- October 29 (11 am) - November 4 (2 pm).

For details on COMEDK UGET counselling, please visit the official website- comedk.org.