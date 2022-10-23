COMEDK Counselling 2022: Round 2 Change, Edit Preferences In Choice Filling Form From Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock COMEDK Counselling 2022 round 2 change and edit preferences in choice filling form from October 24 to October 27.

COMEDK 2022: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will begin the COMEDK UGET 2022 round 2 phase 2 change and edit preference in choice filling form from tomorrow, October 23 (3 pm). The last date for the COMEDK 2022 round 2 phase 2 change and edit in the choice filling form is October 27, 2022 (2 pm). The General Merit (GM) category candidates can complete the process for the engineering course admission through the official website – comedk.org.

To complete the change and edit preference in the choice filling form of COMEDK UGET 2022 candidates need to visit the COMEDK UGET official website and then click on the COMEDK UGET 2022 choice filling form. Candidates then need to log in with the required credentials and then click on the choice filling tab and click on college or course to view the college-wise or course-wise list. After that candidates can edit, and rearrange the college or course list and then save the preferences.

COMEDK 2022 Round 2 Counselling: Important Dates (GM Category)