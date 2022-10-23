COMEDK Counselling 2022: Round 2 Change, Edit Preferences In Choice Filling Form From Tomorrow
COMEDK UGET 2022 round 2 change and edit preference in choice filling form for the GM category candidates from tomorrow at comedk.org.
COMEDK 2022: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will begin the COMEDK UGET 2022 round 2 phase 2 change and edit preference in choice filling form from tomorrow, October 23 (3 pm). The last date for the COMEDK 2022 round 2 phase 2 change and edit in the choice filling form is October 27, 2022 (2 pm). The General Merit (GM) category candidates can complete the process for the engineering course admission through the official website – comedk.org.
To complete the change and edit preference in the choice filling form of COMEDK UGET 2022 candidates need to visit the COMEDK UGET official website and then click on the COMEDK UGET 2022 choice filling form. Candidates then need to log in with the required credentials and then click on the choice filling tab and click on college or course to view the college-wise or course-wise list. After that candidates can edit, and rearrange the college or course list and then save the preferences.
COMEDK 2022 Round 2 Counselling: Important Dates (GM Category)
Events
Dates
Provision to change or edit preferences in choice filling form
October 24 (3 pm) - October 27 (2 pm)
Publication of round 2 phase 2 allotment result (GM seats)
October 29 (11 am)
Decision-making and fee payment for general merit (GM) candidates of round 2 phase 2 (GM seats)
October 29 (11 am) - November 3 (1 pm)
Reporting to allotted colleges
October 29 (11 am) - November 3 (4 pm)
Surrender facility for candidates who accepted seat during round 2 phase 2
October 29 (11 am) - November 4 (2 pm)