COMEDK BTech Choice Filling Starts; Apply By November 25

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has allowed the students to choose their options for undergraduate engineering seats as part of the COMEDK counselling process till November 25. Candidates who have qualified in the COMEDK UGET and Uni-Gauge 2020 can apply online for admission to the BTech programmes and choose their options till November 25 (4 pm). To fill the online COMEDK choice filling options, students seeking admission will have to login at the website using the candidate’s login credentials.

“Choice filling form for B.Tech candidate is available now in candidate's login.Last date to apply for choice filling is 25 Nov 2020 till 04:00 PM,” read a statement on the website.

COMEDK conducts the UGET and Uni-GAUGE-E as a combined single exam. Candidates seeking admissions to BE or BTech courses offered by the colleges affiliated to the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust and COMEDK UGET member institutes or the participating colleges under Uni-GAUGE-E can use the scores obtained in the eligibility test.

How To Fill Choice For COMEDK Counselling 2020 Round 1

STEP 1: Visit the official websites of COMEDK

STEP 2: Click on the designated ‘Choice Filling’ link

STEP 3: On the next window, login with the credentials

STEP 4: Fill the Choice Filling Application form and submit