COMEDK Application Form 2022 Correction Window Open; Details Here

COMEDK Application Form 2022: Applicants can login at the official website -- comedk.org and modify the already filled in application form by May 19 (11:55 pm).

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 17, 2022 12:28 pm IST

COMEDK Application Form 2022 Correction Window Open; Details Here
COMEDK UGET application form correction window open
New Delhi:

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has opened the online application correction window for the students who have already registered for the Undergraduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses (UGET 2022) and want to edit details on the application form. COMEDK UGET and COMEDK Uni-GAUGE-E is held as a combined exam for candidates seeking admissions to BE or BTech courses offered by the participating institutes in Karnataka. Applicants can login at the official website -- comedk.org and modify the already filled in application form by May 19 (11:55 pm).

“Edit Facility for COMEDK and Uni-GAUGE Applications Will Be Available in Candidate Login from 17 May 2022 (10:00 AM) to 19 May 2022 (11:55 PM),” a statement on the COMEDK website said.

COMEDK UGET 2022 will be conducted on Sunday, June 19. The test will be computer-based and will be conducted on an all-India basis across the country.

COMEDK UGET Application Form: Steps To Correct

  • Go to the COMEDK UGET 2022 official website -- comedk.org
  • Log in to the candidate portal using the credentials
  • Go to the edit COMEDK application form 2022 edit option
  • Make the necessary changes in the application form
  • Preview the COMEDK application form
  • Submit and download

The administering body has also issued a helpline number and a mail ID to address queries on application and other details. These are 080 4667106 and studenthelpdesk@comedk.org.

