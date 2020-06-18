COMEDK And UniGAUGE 2020: Edit Form Over June 20-23, Admit Cards To Come In July

COMEDK And UniGAUGE Forms Can Be Edited Over June 20-23

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, or COMEDK, has allowed candidates to edit the details they have entered on the COMEDK application form online from June 20 to June 23. COMEDK had postponed the combined Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) and Uni-GAUGE exams to July 25. The consortium will release the COMEDK admit card, or test admission ticket (TAT), a few days prior to the date of examination. The exams were originally scheduled to be held on June 27.

Students can download their COMEDK admit cards from the official website once they are released till July 24. Students can access the COMEDK admit card 2020 by logging in at the website -- www.comedk.org and entering the required information like, system generated registration numbers, usernames or passwords.

Candidates before downloading the COMEDK admit cards 2020 should ensure that the details mentioned in the admit cards are correct and any mistakes should be informed to the exam conducting body at the earliest.

The exam conducting body has allotted new exam centres to conduct the COMEDK exams. Candidates can modify the details in the COMEDK application form online from June 20 to June 23. Already registered students can update COMEDK exam centre preference, photo and academic details.

The COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE exams scheduled to be held on July 25 will be conducted in two shifts: one shift between 9 am and 12 noon and the other between 2 pm and 5 pm at over 158 cities and 400 COMEDK exam centres across India.

As per a statement issued by the consortium, “The exam was rescheduled considering requests from candidates to postpone the date of examination in view of CBSE conducting its Class XII examinations till 15.07.2020.”

“The candidates are required to refer to the COMEDK website www.comedk.org and UniGAUGE website www.unigauge.com for all updates”, it further added.

COMEDK conducts the UGET and Uni-GAUGE-E as a combined single exam. Candidates seeking admission to COMEDK UGET member institutes or the participating colleges under Uni-GAUGE-E can use the scores obtained in the eligibility test.