COMEDK 2021 Final Answer Key Released; Know How To Download

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) final answer key 2021 has been released on the official website- comedk.org.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 23, 2021 5:22 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) final answer key 2021 has been released on the official website- comedk.org. COMEDK 2021 results will be released shortly and the scores will be based on the final answer key. Students can calculate their scores using the final answer key. To calculate the score, add one mark for every correct answer, there is no rule of negative marking, so add all the marks of the correct answers.

Direct Link

COMEDK 2021 provisional answer key was released earlier and the final answer key released today is based on the objections raised by the students.

COMEDK 2021: How To Download Final Answer Key

  • Go to the official website of COMEDK- comedk.org.

  • On the appeared homepage, go the 'Candidate's login' portal

  • A new page would open

  • Login using the asked credentials

  • Click on 'Submit'

  • COMEDK 2021 final answer key will appear on the screen

  • Check and download the answer key

  • Take a print out for the future reference

Along with the final answer key, the COMEDK 2021 response sheet is also released on the official website.

COMEDK 2021: Tie Breaking Procedure

In case of two or more students scoring the same marks, there will be a tie breaking procedure that fill be followed to calculate the rank

  • Higher score of Physics and Mathematics marks will be calculated together

  • Higher score in Mathematics

  • Higher score in chemistry

  • If the tie still persists, the age of the students will be taken into account and the older student will be ranked higher than the younger students.

