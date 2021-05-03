COMEDK 2021 Entrance Exam Syllabus Reduced; Check The Deleted Portions
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has reduced the syllabi of Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) for admission to engineering courses.
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has reduced the syllabi of Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) for admission to engineering courses. The COMEDK UGET reduced syllabus for all the subjects are available on the official website -- comedk.org. The exam conducting body has reduced the syllabus to compensate for the loss of studies due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The deleted portion of Class 12 COMEDK UGET, however, is applicable only for the upcoming 2021 exam scheduled on June 20. Students can check the UGET reduced syllabus and prepare for their exams accordingly so that they do not waste time studying extra.
“.. the portions that have been reduced from Class 12 syllabus for COMEDK's UGET 2021 is annexed to this circular. However, it is made clear that entire syllabus of Class 11 for the year 2019-20 will be considered,” read a COMEDK UGET statement.
Here's Deleted Portion Of UGET 2021
Physics
Unit
Deleted Portion
Unit 1: Electrostatics
Uniformly charged thin spherical shell (field inside and outside)
Unit 3: Current electricity
Carbon resistors, colour code for carbon resistors; series an parallel combinations resistors
Unit 4: Moving charges and Magnetism
Cyclotron
Unit 5: Magnetism and matter
Unit 7: Alternating current
Unit 8 : Electromagnetic
wave
Basic idea of displacement current
Unit 9: Ray optics
Unit 10: Wave Optics
Unit 11: Duel nature of
radiation
Davisson-Germer experiment
Unit 13: Nuclei
Unit 14: Semiconductor
devices
Zener diode and their characterestics, zener diode as a voltage regulator
Chemistry
Unit 1: The Solid State
Unit 2: Solutions
Abnormal Molar masses
Unit 3: Electrochemistry
Unit 4: Chemical Kinetics
Unit 5: Surface Chemistry
Unit 6 General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements
Entire Unit
Unit 7: p-Block Elements
Unit 8: d and f Block Elements
Unit 9: Coordination
Compounds
Unit 10: Haloalkanes and
Haloarenes
Polyhalogen Compounds
Unit 11: Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers
Some commercially important alcohols
Unit 13: Amines
Unit 14: Biomolecules
Unit 15: Polymers
Entire Unit
Unit 16: Chemistry in Everyday life
Entire Unit
Mathematics
Unit 1: Relations and Functions
Composition of functions and invertible functions
Unit 2: Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Unit 3: Matrices
Unit 4: Determinants
Unit 5: Continuity and Differentiability
Rolle’s and Lagrange's Mean Value Theorems (without proof) and their geometric interpretation
Unit 6: Applications of Derivatives
Rate of change of bodies, Use of derivatives in approximation
Unit 7: Integrals
Unit 8: Applications of the Integrals
Area under multiple curves
Unit 9: Differential Equations
Unit 10: Vectors
Scalar triple product of vectors
Unit 11: Three-dimensional Geometry
Calculating the Angle between (i) two lines, (ii) two planes, (iii) a line and a plane
Unit 12: Probability
Mean and variance of random variable, Binomial probability distribution