COMEDK 2021 Entrance Exam Syllabus Reduced; Check The Deleted Portions

COMEDK UGET syllabus reduced

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has reduced the syllabi of Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) for admission to engineering courses. The COMEDK UGET reduced syllabus for all the subjects are available on the official website -- comedk.org. The exam conducting body has reduced the syllabus to compensate for the loss of studies due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

UPDATE: B.Tech applications open at Manipal Institute of Technology Apply

The deleted portion of Class 12 COMEDK UGET, however, is applicable only for the upcoming 2021 exam scheduled on June 20. Students can check the UGET reduced syllabus and prepare for their exams accordingly so that they do not waste time studying extra.

“.. the portions that have been reduced from Class 12 syllabus for COMEDK's UGET 2021 is annexed to this circular. However, it is made clear that entire syllabus of Class 11 for the year 2019-20 will be considered,” read a COMEDK UGET statement.

Here's Deleted Portion Of UGET 2021