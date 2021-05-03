  • Home
  • Education
  • COMEDK 2021 Entrance Exam Syllabus Reduced; Check The Deleted Portions

COMEDK 2021 Entrance Exam Syllabus Reduced; Check The Deleted Portions

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has reduced the syllabi of Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) for admission to engineering courses.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 3, 2021 4:38 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka Engineering Admission Test (COMEDK UGET) Mock Tests To Start From April 15
Karnataka Entrance Exams (COMEDK UGET, Uni-Gauge 2021) Registrations Begin Today
COMEDK UGET Exams On June 20; Registrations To Begin Soon
UGET Counselling 2020: COMEDK Announces Results For Third Round
COMEDK Counselling 2020: Choice Filling Round 1 Begins At Comedk.org
COMEDK UGET Result 2020 Announced At Comedk.org, Download Rank Card Using Direct Link
COMEDK 2021 Entrance Exam Syllabus Reduced; Check The Deleted Portions
COMEDK UGET syllabus reduced
New Delhi:

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has reduced the syllabi of Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) for admission to engineering courses. The COMEDK UGET reduced syllabus for all the subjects are available on the official website -- comedk.org. The exam conducting body has reduced the syllabus to compensate for the loss of studies due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

UPDATE: B.Tech applications open at Manipal Institute of Technology Apply

The deleted portion of Class 12 COMEDK UGET, however, is applicable only for the upcoming 2021 exam scheduled on June 20. Students can check the UGET reduced syllabus and prepare for their exams accordingly so that they do not waste time studying extra.

“.. the portions that have been reduced from Class 12 syllabus for COMEDK's UGET 2021 is annexed to this circular. However, it is made clear that entire syllabus of Class 11 for the year 2019-20 will be considered,” read a COMEDK UGET statement.

Here's Deleted Portion Of UGET 2021

Physics

Unit

Deleted Portion

Unit 1: Electrostatics

Uniformly charged thin spherical shell (field inside and outside)

Unit 3: Current electricity

Carbon resistors, colour code for carbon resistors; series an parallel combinations resistors

Unit 4: Moving charges and Magnetism

Cyclotron

Unit 5: Magnetism and matter

  • Magnetic field intensity due to a magnetic dipole (bar Magnet) along axis and perpendicular to its axis

  • Torque on a magnetic dipole (bar magnet) in a uniform magnetic field

  • Para, dia and ferromagnetic substances, with examples

  • Electromagnets and factors affecting their strengths. Permanent magnets

Unit 7: Alternating current

  • Power factor

  • Wattles current

Unit 8 : Electromagnetic

wave

Basic idea of displacement current

Unit 9: Ray optics

  • Reflection of light, spherical mirrors, (recapitulation) mirror formula

  • Scattering of light –blue colour sky and reddish appearance of the sun sunrise and sunset

Unit 10: Wave Optics

  • Resolving power of microscope and astronomical telescope

  • Polarisation, plane polarise light, Brewster’s law, uses of plane polarised light and polaroids.

Unit 11: Duel nature of

radiation

Davisson-Germer experiment

Unit 13: Nuclei

  • Radioactivity, alpha, beta and gamma particles/rays and their properties; radioactive decay law, hal life and mean life

  • Binding energy per nucleon and its variation with mass number

Unit 14: Semiconductor

devices

Zener diode and their characterestics, zener diode as a voltage regulator

Chemistry

Unit 1: The Solid State

  • Electrical properties

  • Magnetic properties

Unit 2: Solutions

Abnormal Molar masses

Unit 3: Electrochemistry

  • Galvanic Cells

  • Batteries;

  • Fuel Cells

  • Corrosion

Unit 4: Chemical Kinetics

  • Temperature Dependence of the Rate of a Reaction

  • Collision theory of chemical reactions

Unit 5: Surface Chemistry

  • Catalysis

  • Emulsions

Unit 6 General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements

Entire Unit

Unit 7: p-Block Elements

  • Oxides of Nitrogen (structures)

  • Phosphorus - allotropic forms,

  • Phosphine; Preparation and properties

  • Phosphorous halides 7.9 Oxoacids of Phosphorus.

  • Sulphuric Acid: Industrial process of manufacture

Unit 8: d and f Block Elements


  • Some important compounds of Transition elements

  • The Lanthanoids: Chemical reactivity of lanthanoids.

  • Actinoids –Electronic configuration, oxidation states and comparison with lanthanoids

Unit 9: Coordination

Compounds

  • Isomerism in coordination compounds.

  • Importance and Applications of coordination compounds

Unit 10: Haloalkanes and

Haloarenes

Polyhalogen Compounds

Unit 11: Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers

Some commercially important alcohols

Unit 13: Amines

  • Method of preparation of Diazonium salts

  • Physical Properties

  • Chemical Reactions.

  • Importance of Diazonium salts in synthesis of Aromatic Compounds.

Unit 14: Biomolecules

  • Disaccharides

  • Polysaccharides

  • Importance of carbohydrates.

  • Enzymes

  • Vitamins and Hormones

Unit 15: Polymers

Entire Unit

Unit 16: Chemistry in Everyday life

Entire Unit

Mathematics

Unit 1: Relations and Functions

Composition of functions and invertible functions

Unit 2: Inverse Trigonometric Functions

  • Graphs of inverse trigonometric functions

  • Elementary properties of inverse trigonometric functions

Unit 3: Matrices

  • Existence of non-zero matrices whose product is the zero matrix.

  • Concept of elementary row and column operations.

  • Proof of the uniqueness of inverse, if it exists

Unit 4: Determinants

  • Properties of determinants

  • Consistency, inconsistency and number of solutions of system of linear equations by examples

Unit 5: Continuity and Differentiability

Rolle’s and Lagrange's Mean Value Theorems (without proof) and their geometric interpretation

Unit 6: Applications of Derivatives

Rate of change of bodies, Use of derivatives in approximation

Unit 7: Integrals

  • Integrals of the functions√(ax²+bx+c), and(ax+b)√(ax²+bx+c)

  • Definite integrals as a limit of a sum

Unit 8: Applications of the Integrals

Area under multiple curves

Unit 9: Differential Equations

  • Formation of differential equation whose general solution is given.

  • Solutions of linear differential equation of the type: dx/dy+px=q, where p and q are functions of y or constants

Unit 10: Vectors

Scalar triple product of vectors

Unit 11: Three-dimensional Geometry

Calculating the Angle between (i) two lines, (ii) two planes, (iii) a line and a plane

Unit 12: Probability

Mean and variance of random variable, Binomial probability distribution

Click here for more Education News
COMEDK UGET College Predictor comedk admission ticket
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET PG 2021 Postponed Till August-End: Prime Minister’s Office
NEET PG 2021 Postponed Till August-End: Prime Minister’s Office
Management Entrance Exam, ATMA, Result Declared; Direct Link
Management Entrance Exam, ATMA, Result Declared; Direct Link
IIT Mandi Researchers Find Method To Detect Abnormal Brain Characteristics Associated With Ischemic Stroke
IIT Mandi Researchers Find Method To Detect Abnormal Brain Characteristics Associated With Ischemic Stroke
‘Cancel Exams, Award Marks On Basis Of Assignments’: AMU Students To Vice Chancellor
‘Cancel Exams, Award Marks On Basis Of Assignments’: AMU Students To Vice Chancellor
TS POLYCET 2021 Exam Postponed In View Of COVID-19
TS POLYCET 2021 Exam Postponed In View Of COVID-19
.......................... Advertisement ..........................