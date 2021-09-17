COMEDK 2021 Answer Key Released; Know How To Calculate Marks

COMEDK 2021 answer key released

The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges, Karnataka (COMEDK 2021) has released the answer key today on the official website- comedk.org. COMEDK provisional answer key 2021 will be available on the official website till September 19. Students can calculate a rough score using the COMEDK answer key. To calculate a rough score, award one mark for every correct answer, and zero for wrong answer. Add all the marks obtained and the rough score will be derived.

Recommended: Based on your COMEDK Score, Predict your Colleges with a Free COMEDK College Predictor. Click Here Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main/ Class 12/ COMEDK score - Check List here

Students who appeared for the examination can check the answer key and raise an objection if required.

Students will be required to login using their application number and password on the official website to check the answer keys. COMEDK 2021 final answer key along with the response sheets will be released on September 23 after considering all the responses submitted by the students.

COMEDK 2021 result will be declared on September 26 and will be based on the final answer key.

How To Check COMEDK 2021 Answer Key?

Go to the official COMEDK website at comedk.org

Click on the applicant login window

Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Login using Application number and password

COMEDK 2021 answer keys will appear on the screen

Students can check and download

Take a print of the answer key for the future reference.

In case two or more students obtain the same marks, the tie-breaking procedure will be followed, which is:

Higher marks of physics and mathematics marks will be calculated together

Higher marks in mathematics.

Higher marks in chemistry.

If the tie still remains, the age of the students will be taken into account and the older student will be ranked higher than the younger students.