Come Out With Norms On Online Classes For Children: High Court To Tamil Nadu

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu government to come up with proper guidelines for conducting online classes for school children.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 20, 2020 11:08 pm IST

Chennai:

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu government to come up with proper guidelines for conducting online classes for school children. The court asked the government to evolve the guidelines by July 27 and observed that children’s health cannot be compromised in the name of holding such classes.

A Division Bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice R Hemalatha issued the directive based on petitions from parents seeking to restrain schools from conducting online classes for hours together or to at least regulate them.

The bench said the Central government has laid down some norms only advisory in nature, hence the state government shall frame appropriate guidelines as soon as possible.

It is well established by ophthalmologists and doctors worldwide that continuous viewing of mobile phones is hazardous to eyes, as a result of which there is every possibility of young, growing children to have impaired vision," the petitioners said.

