‘Come Back To India After Studies’: Ministers Congratulate Chirag Falor And Other JEE Advanced Toppers

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ congratulated the top rank holders of JEE Advanced 2020 by calling them up on phone on Tuesday. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi declared the JEE Advanced results 2020 on Monday, October 5.

Calling the topper of JEE Advanced 2020, Pune’s Mr. Chirag Falor, over phone, the Education Minister asked what his areas of interest are and about his future plans. Mr Pokhriyal asked him to return to India after the completion of his studies in Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Mr. Falor said he was interested in astronomy and told the minister that he had met him before.

JEE Advanced 2020 was held on September 27. This year, as many as 36,497 male candidates and 6,707 female candidates have qualified in JEE Advanced 2020.

The Education Minister also called the next two JEE Advanced 2020 rankers, Mr.Gangula Bhuvan Reddy and Mr. Vibhav Raj, and asked about their future plans and wished them good luck. Both of them intend to join Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Mr Raj told the minister that he wants to become a software engineer and launch his own start-up. Mr Ramesh Pokhriyal also told Mr. Falor about the plans to establish a National Research Foundation.

Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change and also Information & Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar echoed Mr Pokhriyal in his own tweet saying: “He can take education anywhere , but he should come back to India[,] that is my wish.” He wished the JEE Advanced 2020 topper among women, Kanishka Mittal as well.

The Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupeh Baghel also congratulated all the successful candidates of JEE Advanced 2020. The Chief Minister also pointed out that 38 students of the state government-run Prayas Residential School have achieved “spectacular success” in JEE Advanced 2020.

यह बताते हुए गर्व का अनुभव हो रहा है कि जेईई एडवांस परीक्षा में छत्तीसगढ़ शासन द्वारा संचालित प्रयास आवासीय विद्यालय के 38 विद्यार्थियों ने शानदार सफलता प्राप्त की है।



इस परीक्षा में सफल सभी विद्यार्थियों को मैं बधाई देता हूँ एवं उनके उज्जवल भविष्य की कामना करता हूँ। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) October 6, 2020



