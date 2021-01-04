  • Home
  • Education
  • Colleges, Universities Open In Kerala After A Gap Of Over 290 Days

Colleges, Universities Open In Kerala After A Gap Of Over 290 Days

After schools, colleges and university campuses opened partially in Kerala on Monday, after remaining closed for over 290 days due to restrictions and lockdown imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Education | PTI | Updated: Jan 4, 2021 1:38 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

States Brace Up To Reopen Schools, Colleges In January
Schools In Puducherry To Reopen After Nine Months On January 4
Indian Student's Startup Wins Recognition In Singapore
Pune To Reopen Schools, Colleges From Tomorrow With Covid-19 Restrictions
Students To Answer Questions For 80 Marks In Class 10 Odisha Board Exams
Odisha Government To Reopen Schools For Class 10, 12 Students From January 8; Conduct Board Exams In May
Colleges, Universities Open In Kerala After A Gap Of Over 290 Days
Colleges, Universities Open In Kerala After A Gap Of Over 290 days
Thiruvananthapuram:

After schools, colleges and university campuses opened partially in Kerala on Monday, after remaining closed for over 290 days due to restrictions and lockdown imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Over 1,350 higher education institutions including arts and science and engineering colleges, state universities and the lone central university in the state located in Kasaragod welcomed a limited number of students in compliance with strict COVID protocols.

Classes restarted for the final year undergraduate and postgraduate students. Thermal screening, mandatory usage of face masks, social distancing and frequent sanitisation of campuses greeted students in each institution.

As per the government instructions, only 50 per cent of students were allowed in each class and shift system was introduced in many institutions based on the strength of students. The respective institutions can arrange the classes in their campus in two shifts between 8.30 AM to 5 PM on all days except Sundays, it said.

The decision to increase the working hours and to conduct classes on Saturday has irked a section of the academic fraternity especially those belonging to teachers' unions affiliated to opposition parties. Schools in the southern state, remained closed since the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March, had opened partially on January 1 in adherence to COVID guidelines. Classes began for 10th and 12th standard students in the schools in government and private sectors.

Click here for more Education News
Kerala Schools IT kerala aided schools kerala online classes
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharastra: Schools Reopen In Aurangabad, Two Teachers Test COVID Positive
Maharastra: Schools Reopen In Aurangabad, Two Teachers Test COVID Positive
IIT JEE Advanced, JEE Main, CBSE Board Exams, NEET: Time Table Of Major Exams
IIT JEE Advanced, JEE Main, CBSE Board Exams, NEET: Time Table Of Major Exams
"JEE Advanced 2021 Dates, IIT Eligibility Criteria On January 7": Education Minister
GITM GAT 2021 Registration Begins At Gitm.edu
GITM GAT 2021 Registration Begins At Gitm.edu
IIT Goa Project To Come Up, Will Discuss Protests, Says Chief Minister
IIT Goa Project To Come Up, Will Discuss Protests, Says Chief Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................