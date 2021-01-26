Colleges, Universities Celebrated Republic Day 2021 With Caution
The universities and colleges marked the 72nd Republic Day in both virtual and offline mode. University Grants Commission (UGC) had earlier asked the educational institutions to mark the day virtually. The central office of UGC hoisted the national flag in the presence of its President, Prof. DP Singh and other senior officials. Indian Institutes of Technology across the country also celebrated the day.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) held the Republic Day celebrations at its New Delhi headquarters.
यूजीसी परिवार की ओर से सभी को 72वें गणतंत्र दिवस, 2021 की बधाई।— UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) January 26, 2021
इस अवसर पर, प्रो. डी. पी. सिंह, अध्यक्ष , विश्वविद्यालय अनुदान आयोग ने यूजीसी अधिकारियों एवं कर्मचारियों की उपस्थिति में यूजीसी नेट कार्यालय, नई दिल्ली में राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराया। #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/wjaFQC6vPN
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) hoisted the national flag in a low-key ceremony. The President of JNU school union Aishe Gosh shared a few pictures from the event.
Wishing everyone Happy Republic Day !— Aishe (ঐশী) (@aishe_ghosh) January 26, 2021
Flag Hoisting today at JNUSU Office.#HappyRepublicDay2021 pic.twitter.com/LaIgBp76vu
Banaras Hindu University (BHU) invited dignitaries to the Republic Day celebration. Flag-hoisting ceremony was conducted amid a limited audience.
काशी हिन्दू विश्वविद्यालय परिवार की ओर से सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनाएं।— VC-BHU (@VCofficeBHU) January 26, 2021
Banaras Hindu University wishes you all a Happy Republic Day. #RepublicDay #RepublicDay2021 pic.twitter.com/TXn72uao4K
IIT Kharagpur celebrated the Republic Day along with the officials of Indian Armed Forces (IAF) and members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at its campus. IIT Kharagpur had a history of serving as the Hijli Detention camp where freedom fighters were imprisoned before independence.
#RepublicDay celebrations at @IITKgp with @IAF_MCC and @HQ_DG_NCC.— IIT Kharagpur🇮🇳 #StaySafe (@IITKgp) January 26, 2021
Prior to becoming the first IIT and an Institute of National Importance in 1951, the campus housed the Hijli Detention Camp where freedom fighters were imprisoned during the pre-independence era. pic.twitter.com/zajqvE8iZ7
IIT Bhubaneswar Director, Prof. RV Raja Kumar paid tribute to the father of Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of the Republic Day.
Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar paying tribute to the father of the nation on the eve of 72nd Republic Day Celebrations @iitbbs @EduMinOfIndia pic.twitter.com/qNsnzlV4nd— IIT Bhubaneswar (@iitbbs) January 26, 2021
IIT Guwahati also hosted the Republic Day celebrations. It streamed the celebrations on its official YouTube channel here.
Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC Dhenkanal) marked the day by hoisting the flag along with a few faculty members.
The students of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) marked the day by being clad in tri-colour clothes and singing patriotic songs. A limited number of faculty members attended the event by maintaining social distancing throughout the ceremony.
Here are some glimpses of our #RepublicDay celebrations on campus this morning. pic.twitter.com/OvD9vb6mO2— KISS - Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (@kissfoundation) January 26, 2021
Karnavati University in Gujarat saluted the national flag during the hoisting ceremony.
#KarnavatiUniversity celebrated the 72nd #RepublicDay of India with lots of ardour. The flag hoisting ceremony was graced by the esteemed HoDs, faculty, and staff members. The day marks the true spirit of a shackle-free nation that began with the inception of our #constitution. pic.twitter.com/oIocAXxjpi— Karnavati University (KU) (@karnavati_uni) January 26, 2021