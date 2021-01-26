Colleges, Universities Celebrated Republic Day 2021 With Caution

The universities and colleges marked the 72nd Republic Day in both virtual and offline mode. University Grants Commission (UGC) had earlier asked the educational institutions to mark the day virtually. The central office of UGC hoisted the national flag in the presence of its President, Prof. DP Singh and other senior officials. Indian Institutes of Technology across the country also celebrated the day.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) held the Republic Day celebrations at its New Delhi headquarters.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) hoisted the national flag in a low-key ceremony. The President of JNU school union Aishe Gosh shared a few pictures from the event.

Wishing everyone Happy Republic Day !



Flag Hoisting today at JNUSU Office.#HappyRepublicDay2021 pic.twitter.com/LaIgBp76vu — Aishe (ঐশী) (@aishe_ghosh) January 26, 2021

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) invited dignitaries to the Republic Day celebration. Flag-hoisting ceremony was conducted amid a limited audience.

IIT Kharagpur celebrated the Republic Day along with the officials of Indian Armed Forces (IAF) and members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at its campus. IIT Kharagpur had a history of serving as the Hijli Detention camp where freedom fighters were imprisoned before independence.

#RepublicDay celebrations at @IITKgp with @IAF_MCC and @HQ_DG_NCC.

Prior to becoming the first IIT and an Institute of National Importance in 1951, the campus housed the Hijli Detention Camp where freedom fighters were imprisoned during the pre-independence era. pic.twitter.com/zajqvE8iZ7 — IIT Kharagpur🇮🇳 #StaySafe (@IITKgp) January 26, 2021

IIT Bhubaneswar Director, Prof. RV Raja Kumar paid tribute to the father of Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of the Republic Day.

Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar paying tribute to the father of the nation on the eve of 72nd Republic Day Celebrations @iitbbs @EduMinOfIndia pic.twitter.com/qNsnzlV4nd — IIT Bhubaneswar (@iitbbs) January 26, 2021

IIT Guwahati also hosted the Republic Day celebrations. It streamed the celebrations on its official YouTube channel here.

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC Dhenkanal) marked the day by hoisting the flag along with a few faculty members.

The students of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) marked the day by being clad in tri-colour clothes and singing patriotic songs. A limited number of faculty members attended the event by maintaining social distancing throughout the ceremony.

Here are some glimpses of our #RepublicDay celebrations on campus this morning. pic.twitter.com/OvD9vb6mO2 — KISS - Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (@kissfoundation) January 26, 2021

Karnavati University in Gujarat saluted the national flag during the hoisting ceremony.