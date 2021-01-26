Colleges, Universities Celebrated Republic Day 2021 With Caution

  • Home
The universities and colleges marked the 72nd Republic Day in both virtual and offline mode. University Grants Commission (UGC) had earlier asked the educational institutions to mark the day virtually.

New Delhi:

The universities and colleges marked the 72nd Republic Day in both virtual and offline mode. University Grants Commission (UGC) had earlier asked the educational institutions to mark the day virtually. The central office of UGC hoisted the national flag in the presence of its President, Prof. DP Singh and other senior officials. Indian Institutes of Technology across the country also celebrated the day.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) held the Republic Day celebrations at its New Delhi headquarters.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) hoisted the national flag in a low-key ceremony. The President of JNU school union Aishe Gosh shared a few pictures from the event.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) invited dignitaries to the Republic Day celebration. Flag-hoisting ceremony was conducted amid a limited audience.

IIT Kharagpur celebrated the Republic Day along with the officials of Indian Armed Forces (IAF) and members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at its campus. IIT Kharagpur had a history of serving as the Hijli Detention camp where freedom fighters were imprisoned before independence.

IIT Bhubaneswar Director, Prof. RV Raja Kumar paid tribute to the father of Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of the Republic Day.

IIT Guwahati also hosted the Republic Day celebrations. It streamed the celebrations on its official YouTube channel here.

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC Dhenkanal) marked the day by hoisting the flag along with a few faculty members.

The students of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) marked the day by being clad in tri-colour clothes and singing patriotic songs. A limited number of faculty members attended the event by maintaining social distancing throughout the ceremony.

Karnavati University in Gujarat saluted the national flag during the hoisting ceremony.

