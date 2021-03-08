  • Home
Colleges, Universities Celebrate International Women’s Day 2021 Today

Colleges and universities across the world also celebrated International Women’s Day today by organising public speeches, rallies, exhibitions, workshops and seminars on themes and concepts, debates, quiz competitions and lectures.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 8, 2021 6:35 pm IST

New Delhi:

International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8 to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. First held in 1911, International Women’s Day is celebrated across the world to recognise women's achievements, raise awareness about women's equality, accelerate gender parity and fundraise for female-focused charities.

Colleges and universities across the world also celebrated International Women’s Day today by organising public speeches, rallies, exhibitions, workshops and seminars on themes and concepts, debates, quiz competitions and lectures.

The Directorate of Students’ Welfare, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Delhi Police, South West district jointly celebrated International Women’s Day today at the Dwarka campus of the university.

ACP Dwarka Mr Sunil Kumar was the chief guest of the programme. While addressing the students and faculty, he said: “We cannot undermine the contributions of women.” He also informed about Himmat Plus like women’s safety apps.

During the International Women’s Day celebration, a woman sanitary worker of IP University Ms Geeta was felicitated.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) also celebrated International Women’s Day today by organising a webinar. The webinar was organized by SOGDS in collaboration with ICASH. The webinar was based on the theme of this year’s women’s day i.e. ‘Women in Leadership: Achieve an equal future in COVID 19’.

Professor Satyakam, Pro Vice Chancellor, IGNOU highlighted the importance of home makers/housewives as the major contributors in building a nation and why one should be obliged to their selfless act.

Dr Vineeta Bal of Indian Institute of Science education and Research, Pune, spoke on ‘Women Scientists as Leaders in Science’ during the webinar. She spoke about women leaders as representatives of Panchayats, as competent managers at home and discussed the statistics of the presence of women in science.

Dr Gita Chadha, Professor in Sociology, University of Mumbai, congratulated IGNOU as being one of the first Universities to start recognising the role of women participation in science. She then tried to highlight the reasons of differentiation regarding the role of women in science. She discussed the structural dimensions to discuss the concept.

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Womens day
