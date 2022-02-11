Colleges, Universities Can Reopen For Offline Classes, Exams Following Covid Protocols: UGC

Colleges, universities can reopen for offline classes, UGC says

The University Grants Commission (UGC), the higher education regulatory body in India, has directed the colleges and universities to reopen campuses for classes and examinations in offline, online or in blended mode following Covid protocols.

“Keeping in view the situation of COVID-19 in their respective region, the HEIs may open campuses; conduct classes and examinations in offline / online / blended mode following COVID Appropriate Behavior and necessary protocols/guidelines/directions/advisories issued by the Central/State Governments or competent authorities from time to time,” a UGC statement said.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the commission has issued several guidelines with respect to the academic calendar, examinations, re-opening of institutions, standard operating procedures (SOPs) for conduct of examinations amid lockdown.

“The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare vide its D.O. No. MoHFW/COVID19/Edu.Inst-2021 dated 10.12.2021 has requested to ensure strict enforcement of COVID Appropriate Behaviour at all times and at all places in universities, colleges and other institutes of Higher Education,” UGC added.

The Union Government has also issued new guidelines on reopening of schools, colleges across the country. The revised guidelines also focused on smooth transition from online to classroom learning through bridge courses, focusing on students who need extra interventions and to implement remedial programmes.