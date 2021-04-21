Meghalaya colleges, universities to be closed till May 3

  • Home
Meghalaya colleges and universities will be closed till May 3. Only those institutes which will be functioning as exam centres will remain open.

Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 21, 2021 6:20 pm IST

Colleges and universities in Meghalaya's capital Shillong will be closed till May 3. Only those institutes which will be functioning as exam centres will remain open. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, "Colleges and universities in Shillong will be closed up to May 3 except colleges that are exam centres".

Earlier the Meghalaya government said that Class 12 board exams will be conducted as per the schedule. MBOSE Class 12 exams also known as Higher Secondary Level School Certificate (HSSLC) exams are from April 16 to May 12, 2021.

"Reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the State. Govt. has decided that the MBOSE exams for Class 12 will be held as scheduled. Health Department has been instructed to intensify efforts to execute the vaccination drive and also increase the number of vaccination centres", Meghalaya Chief Minister said.

