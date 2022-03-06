Colleges To Become ‘Degree-Awarding Multidisciplinary Autonomous Institutions’ By 2035: Draft UGC Guidelines

Image credit: shutterstock.com UGC has asked for suggestions on the proposed guidelines by March 20

The affiliated colleges in India will become multidisciplinary autonomous institutions by 2035 in line with the national education policy of 2020, according to the draft University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines. The draft emphasised the culture of establishing the multidisciplinary institutes worldwide, and recommended several measures to transform the existing structure of affiliated colleges, universities in India. UGC has asked for suggestions on the proposed guidelines by March 20.

The draft UGC guidelines has mentioned three types of multidisciplinary institutions — research-intensive universities, teaching-intensive universities, and degree-awarding autonomous colleges. "The multidisciplinary teaching-intensive universities (TUs) and research-intensive universities (RUs) will be large universities with 3,000 or more students. The Institutional Development Plan (IDP) for the RU will reflect upon the programmes, faculty research profile, industry collaborations, research projects, and other research-based activities constituting the core of the university," draft UGC guidelines mentioned. All affiliated colleges should become degree-awarding autonomous institutions by 2035, and there will be at least one large multidisciplinary higher education institute in or near every district by 2030.

The draft UGC guidelines also talked about offering dual degree programmes. "Proposals to offer a four-year dual-major Bachelor’s programme have to be submitted by the HEIs to the regulatory body concerned for recognition. Following the selection procedure, the concerned regulatory bodies will recognise institutions to offer the integrated dual major programmes," it mentioned.

Under the collaborative system, students enrolled in an HEI can take up the first degree at the host institution and the second degree at the partnering institution leading to dual degree. "In accordance to the norms of regulatory bodies, the Central and/ or State governments, should manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for dual degree programmes. Eligibility to the dual degree programme will be as per the eligibility criteria in terms of qualifying examinations, minimum marks, and any other factors as set for the programme by the partnering institutions," it mentioned.

The proposed guidelines also recommend the formation of cluster of colleges. "Single-stream institutions and multidisciplinary institutions with poor enrollment, due to lack of employment-oriented innovative multidisciplinary courses and lack of financial resources to maintain and manage the institutions can improve enrolment by becoming members of clusters and by offering multidisciplinary programmes. The lack of such resources has also proven to be a hurdle for securing good grades in NAAC accreditation," read the UGC guidelines.

The detail UGC guidelines is available at the official website- ugc.ac.in.