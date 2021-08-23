College Reopening In India: Latest Updates From Different States, Universities

College reopening updates from different states

With the decline in Covid positive cases across the country, several state governments and higher educational institutions have started making announcements as to when they intend to resume colleges in offline mode. While some including West Bengal have said they might reopen after mid-October, several others including Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu have fixed dates.

However, for the safety of the students and the teaching and non-teaching staff attending the educational institutions, several safety measures related to COVID-19 are to be strictly followed. Several state governments, on the other hand, want their students and staff to get vaccinated before resuming classes in physical mode.

Here’s latest updates from states reopening colleges and universities

Odisha Government has already resumed first-year postgraduate and pre-final year undergraduate classes for the students from August 16.

The Uttarakhand Government has allowed the colleges and universities in the state to reopen for offline classes from September 1. The state government has already allowed the schools to resume physical classes for the students of Classes 6 to 8 from Monday, August 16.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, however said that the state government is considering resuming schools and colleges, which were shut earlier in view of the second wave of COVID-19. The Chief Minister said educational institutions may reopen in West Bengal after Durga Puja vacations, with classes on alternate days to start with.

Goa, on the other hand, has allowed institutes imparting higher education to hold offline classes for students with all protocols in place. A circular issued by Director of Higher Education Prasad Lolayekar on mid-August said the state government has lifted the restrictions imposed on educational Institutions for conducting classes in a physical mode.

Delhi University earlier announced to reopen the Delhi University colleges for science streams students. However, the university cancelled its move later stating that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority is yet to allow in-person classes on campuses.

All schools and colleges in Rajasthan will resume for offline classes with half the capacity from September 1.