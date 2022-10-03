  • Home
Colleges Need To Teach 'Museum Science' As Specialised Subject, Says ICCR Chief Vinay Sahasrabuddhe

President of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said colleges in the country must have courses in 'museum science'.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 3, 2022 8:26 pm IST | Source: PTI

Colleges Need To Teach 'Museum Science' As Specialised Subject, Says ICCR Chief Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
ICCR President Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Thane:

President of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said colleges in the country must have courses in 'museum science'. The ICCR is an autonomous organisation under the Union government tasked with enriching the country's global cultural relations and helming exchange programmes.

Mr Sahasrabuddhe, a former Rajya Sabha MP, on Sunday said museums have immense historical importance for any country and, therefore, there was need for colleges to teach museum science as a specialised subject. A lot of youngsters were taking up research in history in the country, which was bringing to the fore its rich heritage, and there was need to provide them good leadership, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Education News
