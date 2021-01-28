Meghalaya Government Will Reopen Colleges From February 1

The Meghalaya Government, in a new guideline issued on January 27, announced that colleges will resume for offline classes from February 1. The Meghalaya colleges will reopen for offline classes for lesson transactions, assignments, on-line interactions and counselling, a statement issued in this regard said. However, offline classes will also be held simultaneously.

The new guidelines issued on January 27 also stated that parental consent is mandatory for a student to attend classes in offline mode. These Meghalaya guidelines on college reopening also says that attendance must not be enforced upon the students. The guidelines have also permitted the higher educational institutions to conduct a minimum of three classes’ offline. Two classes in a week must be from home for assignment related tasks. This decision of conducting classes in blended mode has been taken to reduce exposure to coronavirus.

Most of the schools in Meghalaya have resumed offline classes to continue the teaching-learning process in the state. Physical distancing of at least six-feet, use of face masks, frequent hand-washing and following respiratory etiquettes like covering one's mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue, handkerchief, or flexed elbow are to be followed.

The colleges, as per the new guideline, should display state helpline numbers and also numbers of local health authorities to teachers, students and employees to contact in case of any emergency. Appropriate backup stock of personal protection items like face covers, masks and sanitizers shall also be made available by management to the teachers and students, the guidelines added.