Colleges In Maharashtra To Reopen From February 15: Higher Education Minister

Colleges In Maharashtra To Reopen From February 15: Uday Samant

Colleges in Maharashtra will reopen from February 15 with 50 percent percent of the total capacity following COVID-19 protocols, Uday Samant, State Higher and Technical Education Minister said today.

For college students the rule of minimum attendance of 75% will be waived off for this year and all hostels may not reopen from February 15 as some of them are being used as quarantine centres, the Minister has also said.

The students and staff members will have to wear face masks, and maintain social distancing inside the campuses. The Universities and colleges will have to provide sanitisers inside the campus.

Maharashtra had been conducting online classes for the college and university students since March 2020.

The Maharashtra government had earlier announced the reopening of schools for Classes 5 to 8 based on the ground situation in respective regions. Thane had reopened its schools on January 27. The government is yet to take a call on reopening the schools for Classes 1 to 4.

Maharshtra teachers teaching in rural areas had said that reopening of the schools was a huge relief.