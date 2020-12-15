  • Home
  • Education
  • Colleges In Madhya Pradesh To Reopen For Science Students From January 1

Colleges In Madhya Pradesh To Reopen For Science Students From January 1

Madhya Pradesh Colleges Reopening: In the first phase, science students will be allowed to visit colleges with 50% strength, following COVID-19 guidelines. Undergraduate and Postgraduate final year classes will resume on January 10.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 15, 2020 10:47 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Higher Education Institutes In Uttarakhand To Reopen Today
IBM, Telangana Government Join Hands For Skilling 30,000 Students
Pune Schools Suspend Online Classes Over Non-Payment Of Fees
IRT Delhi Invites Online Applications For One-Year Diploma Programmes
Assam Oil College Nursing Admission Test To Be Held Offline
Government Will Encourage Students To Take Up Scientific Research, Studies: Goa Chief Minister
Colleges In Madhya Pradesh To Reopen For Science Students From January 1
Madhya Pradesh Colleges To Reopen From January 1: Higher Education Minister
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Colleges in Madhya Pradesh will reopen from January 1, Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav said yesterday. In the first phase of reopening, science students will be allowed to visit colleges with 50% strength, following COVID-19 guidelines. Undergraduate and Postgraduate final year classes will resume on January 10.

After accessing the situation from January 1 to 10, if the situation remains normal, a decision to reopen colleges from January 20 for other classes will be taken.

Mr Yadav shared the information regarding the reopening of colleges through a video message on the microblogging website Twitter. The Minister said: “COVID-related guidelines will be followed while reopening colleges. The (Education) department will check if guidelines are being followed properly…”

The minister has asked students to attend online classes and continue their studies until colleges reopen.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Department said that schools will reopen for students of Class 10 and 12 from December 18.

For students of Classes 1 to 8, schools will continue to remain closed till March 31, 2021, School Education Minister, Indersingh Parmar announced on December 8.

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Higher Education Institutes In Uttarakhand To Reopen Today
Higher Education Institutes In Uttarakhand To Reopen Today
IBM, Telangana Government Join Hands For Skilling 30,000 Students
IBM, Telangana Government Join Hands For Skilling 30,000 Students
Pune Schools Suspend Online Classes Over Non-Payment Of Fees
Pune Schools Suspend Online Classes Over Non-Payment Of Fees
Odisha Government To Set Up Two More Medical Colleges In Puri, Jajpur
Odisha Government To Set Up Two More Medical Colleges In Puri, Jajpur
Vigyan Yatra Flagged Off Ahead IISF 2020
Vigyan Yatra Flagged Off Ahead IISF 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................