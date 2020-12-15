Colleges In Madhya Pradesh To Reopen For Science Students From January 1

Image credit: Shutterstock Madhya Pradesh Colleges To Reopen From January 1: Higher Education Minister

Colleges in Madhya Pradesh will reopen from January 1, Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav said yesterday. In the first phase of reopening, science students will be allowed to visit colleges with 50% strength, following COVID-19 guidelines. Undergraduate and Postgraduate final year classes will resume on January 10.

After accessing the situation from January 1 to 10, if the situation remains normal, a decision to reopen colleges from January 20 for other classes will be taken.

Mr Yadav shared the information regarding the reopening of colleges through a video message on the microblogging website Twitter. The Minister said: “COVID-related guidelines will be followed while reopening colleges. The (Education) department will check if guidelines are being followed properly…”

The minister has asked students to attend online classes and continue their studies until colleges reopen.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Department said that schools will reopen for students of Class 10 and 12 from December 18.

For students of Classes 1 to 8, schools will continue to remain closed till March 31, 2021, School Education Minister, Indersingh Parmar announced on December 8.