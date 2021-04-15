Image credit: Shutterstock Uttar Pradesh university college, exams postponed till May 15 (representational photo)

In the wake of the second wave of coronavirus, the Uttar Pradesh Government has postponed university and college exams in the state till May 15. A decision regarding these exams will be taken in the first week of May, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said. Mr Sharma, who also holds the portfolio of Secondary Education and Higher Education, said Classes 10, 12 board exams conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) have been postponed till May 20.

“In view of the coronavirus spread, secondary education board’s (UPMSP) proposed exams from May 8 have been postponed till May 20 and university, college exams have been postponed till May 15. A decision on exams will be taken in the first week of May,” the minister tweeted.

कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद प्रयागराज बोर्ड की 8 मई से प्रस्तावित परीक्षाएं 20 मई 2021 तक तथा विश्वविद्यालय एवं महाविद्यालयों की परीक्षाओं को 15 मई तक के लिए स्थगित किया गया है परीक्षाओं के संदर्भ में मई के प्रथम सप्ताह में अगला निर्णय लिया जाएगा — Dr Dinesh Sharma BJP (@drdineshbjp) April 15, 2021

Due to the coronavirus situation, the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) had earlier announced online classes. For even semester students, exams will be held online, and in open book mode, the university had said.

The University of Allahabad on April 9 suspended offline classes and deferred online exams. The postponed exams of Allahabad University were scheduled to begin on April 30.

After the state government’s decision, these exams are likely to be postponed again.

The decision to cancel Classes 10, 12 exams in UP came a day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)’s announcement of postponing Class 12 final exams and cancelling Class 10 exams.

States like Punjab, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat have also postponed their exams after CBSE’s announcement.

