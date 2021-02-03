  • Home
  • Education
  • College, University Campuses Not To Reopen Immediately In West Bengal: Education Minister

College, University Campuses Not To Reopen Immediately In West Bengal: Education Minister

Colleges and universities in West Bengal, closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will not reopen campuses immediately, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said on Wednesday.

Education | PTI | Updated: Feb 3, 2021 7:47 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Navodaya Vidyalayas Prepare To Reopen For Classes 10, 12
Colleges In Maharashtra To Reopen From February 15: Higher Education Minister
Government Should Ensure No Child Drops Out Due To Inability To Pay Fees: Gujarat High Court
We Hope We Will Be Able To Re-Open Schools In Full Capacity Soon: Delhi Chief Minister
Nursery Admissions In Delhi To Begin Soon: Arvind Kejriwal
21 States, Union Territories Sign MoU For Better Management Of Ekalavya Schools
College, University Campuses Not To Reopen Immediately In West Bengal: Education Minister
College, University Campuses Not To Reopen Immediately In West Bengal: Education Minister
Kolkata:

Colleges and universities in West Bengal, closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will not reopen campuses immediately, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said on Wednesday. The vice chancellors urged the state government to allow institutions to conduct classes and exams of odd- semesters on online mode till March, Chatterjee told reporters after a meeting with the VCs. "The VCs said, since a month's time is left (for completion of exams) for odd-semesters (like 1, 3, 5, 7) let us continue with the online mode. The government agreed to their proposal. "The varsities also communicated to the government about their inability to reopen hostels immediately due to the pandemic situation," the minister said.

About the request by guardians and other stakeholders to take a quick decision about the modalities of 'even semester' academic activities, he said, "The possibility of elections being held in April and the poll schedule clashing with semester classes and exams also figured in the discussion with the VCs. "They said a decision based on mutual discussion, considering all aspects, will be taken up by them. The government left the decision to them, saying students should not be inconvenienced," he said. With online classes in vogue, students and faculty in all higher educational institutions are gradually getting used to it and some varsities have also helped students so that they can participate in the classes without any difficulty, Chatterjee said. It was also decided that laboratories will be kept ready for use by PhD researchers on case-by-case basis, the minister said. To another question about reopening of state-run and state-aided schools for beginning classes in higher grades from February 12, Chatterjee said, "We will issue specific notification about reopening of schools for higher classes at the appropriate time."

"That notification will give every details - about the measures and how many students will be allowed at a time," he added. Earlier, spokesperson of the West Bengal Vice- Chancellors' Council (WBVCC) said after meeting the minister that laboratories of the institutions will be opened for the benefit of research scholars. "Several VCs told the minister that with the COVID-19 pandemic still raging, and students from outside Bengal and abroad studying in many universities and colleges here, it will not be feasible to either reopen the hostels or campuses just yet. The minister concurred with our views. "Therefore, it was decided that classes and semester exams should continue to be held through virtual mode at present," the spokesperson said.

Click here for more Education News
West Bengal Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Navodaya Vidyalayas Prepare To Reopen For Classes 10, 12
Navodaya Vidyalayas Prepare To Reopen For Classes 10, 12
Colleges In Maharashtra To Reopen From February 15: Higher Education Minister
Colleges In Maharashtra To Reopen From February 15: Higher Education Minister
Bihar Government Increases Scholarship Amount For Class 12 Pass, Graduate Girl Students
Bihar Government Increases Scholarship Amount For Class 12 Pass, Graduate Girl Students
Prime Minister To Visit Assam On February 7 To Lay Foundation Of Two Medical Colleges
Prime Minister To Visit Assam On February 7 To Lay Foundation Of Two Medical Colleges
JEE Main 2021 February Session Admit Card Soon; Exam Day Instructions; COVID-19 Guidelines
JEE Main 2021 February Session Admit Card Soon; Exam Day Instructions; COVID-19 Guidelines
.......................... Advertisement ..........................