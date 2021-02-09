Odisha To Resume Pre-Final Year UG, First-Year PG Classes Today
Odisha will reopen its colleges today for pre-final year undergraduate and first-year postgraduate students. The classes have been scheduled in a manner that social distancing can be maintained inside the classrooms.
Odisha will be reopening its colleges today for pre-final year undergraduate and first-year postgraduate students today, February 10, 2021. The state colleges will be holding offline classes for these students after a gap of more than 11 months. They have been asked to follow the COVID-19 protocols. The classes have been scheduled in a manner that social distancing can be maintained inside the classrooms.
The state already reopened its colleges for physical classes for final-year undergraduate and postgraduate programmes on January 11, 2021.
Earlier Odisha reopened its schools in two phases, firstly for Classes 10 and 12 and then for Classes 9 and 11. The classes are being held in shifts from between 8:30 am to 10:30 am for six days a week. Anganwadi classes were also started from February 1.
The Odisha school education department had issued COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for reopening of the schools and colleges. Some of them are-
Students must be wearing face masks, carry hand sanitiser and maintain social distance inside the colleges
Students and staff members must not gather around in public places
Colleges will only run with limited number of students and the rest of the students will have to attend online classes
Each colleges must be in contact with the local government authorities to seek help in case of any health emergency