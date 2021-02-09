  • Home
Odisha To Resume Pre-Final Year UG, First-Year PG Classes Today

Odisha will reopen its colleges today for pre-final year undergraduate and first-year postgraduate students. The classes have been scheduled in a manner that social distancing can be maintained inside the classrooms.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Feb 10, 2021 8:00 am IST

New Delhi:

Odisha will be reopening its colleges today for pre-final year undergraduate and first-year postgraduate students today, February 10, 2021. The state colleges will be holding offline classes for these students after a gap of more than 11 months. They have been asked to follow the COVID-19 protocols. The classes have been scheduled in a manner that social distancing can be maintained inside the classrooms.

The state already reopened its colleges for physical classes for final-year undergraduate and postgraduate programmes on January 11, 2021.

Earlier Odisha reopened its schools in two phases, firstly for Classes 10 and 12 and then for Classes 9 and 11. The classes are being held in shifts from between 8:30 am to 10:30 am for six days a week. Anganwadi classes were also started from February 1.

The Odisha school education department had issued COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for reopening of the schools and colleges. Some of them are-

  • Students must be wearing face masks, carry hand sanitiser and maintain social distance inside the colleges

  • Students and staff members must not gather around in public places

  • Colleges will only run with limited number of students and the rest of the students will have to attend online classes

  • Each colleges must be in contact with the local government authorities to seek help in case of any health emergency

