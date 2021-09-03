College Reopen Latest News 2021 Live: Updates From Different Universities, States

College reopening live updates from states, universities

With Covid cases declining across the country and students and teachers getting their doses of anti-Covid vaccines, several state governments and higher educational institutions have resumed classes offline, while several others are making announcements as to when they intend to reopen colleges for face-face learning. While universities including Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi University (DU) and Jamia Millia Islamia are mulling to resume classes offline and reopen the campus for physical resumption of classes in a phased manner, colleges in Tamil Nadu, Odisha have already opened their gates for offline classes.

