  • Home
  • Education
  • College Reopen Latest News 2021 Live: Updates From Different Universities, States
Live

College Reopen Latest News 2021 Live: Updates From Different Universities, States

Follow this live blog for latest news on college reopening, and decision of university officials on resuming offline classes.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 3, 2021 10:44 am IST

RELATED NEWS

JNU Approves Controversial Course On ‘Counter-Terrorism’: Sources
Dharmendra Pradhan To Meet Vice-Chancellors Of 45 Central Universities Today
Viswa Bharati Faculty Body Urges PM To Save Institute From 'Degeneration' Amid Protest
Delhi University Reopening Date: What Vice-Chancellor, Official Said
IIM Kozhikode Initiates Supernumerary MBA Seats For International Candidates
IIT Madras Researchers Develop Technique To Identify Pollution Deposit Level In Power Transmission Network
College Reopen Latest News 2021 Live: Updates From Different Universities, States
College reopening live updates from states, universities
New Delhi:

With Covid cases declining across the country and students and teachers getting their doses of anti-Covid vaccines, several state governments and higher educational institutions have resumed classes offline, while several others are making announcements as to when they intend to reopen colleges for face-face learning. While universities including Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi University (DU) and Jamia Millia Islamia are mulling to resume classes offline and reopen the campus for physical resumption of classes in a phased manner, colleges in Tamil Nadu, Odisha have already opened their gates for offline classes.

Follow this live blog for the latest news on college reopening.

Live updates

College Reopening News: Latest updates on universities, colleges reopening news from different states.

10:44 AM IST
Sept. 3, 2021

Delhi University Reopening Date: What Vice-Chancellor, Official Said

"Our students are located all over India and we do not want to create a panic situation for them. We will reopen in a phased and careful manner so that no student is put in danger or inconvenienced. We will be reopening after discussions and in a systematic manner,” Professor Joshi told PTI.



10:36 AM IST
Sept. 3, 2021

Reopening Of Colleges In Delhi Latest News: Ambedkar University Plans To Call Students Back

Delhi government-run Ambedkar University plans to call students back to the campus but only after consent from their parents. The university has decided that final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students, along with those pursuing MPhil and PhD will be allowed to return to the campus.

10:33 AM IST
Sept. 3, 2021

In Other News: Dharmendra Pradhan To Meet Vice-Chancellors Of 45 Central Universities Today

Open and online education, glue grant for education institutions, and the start of the academic session 2021-22 are in the list of items that will be discussed today by the Education Minister with the 45 Central Universities’ Vice-Chancellors. Read More

10:30 AM IST
Sept. 3, 2021

Anna University, Its Affiliated Colleges Resume Offline Classes

College Reopen In Tamilnadu For 1st Year: Classes for all undergraduate and postgraduate students in Engineering, Technology, and Architecture courses have resumed from September 1 at Anna University.

Read More

10:23 AM IST
Sept. 3, 2021

DU Will Reopen In Phased Manner, Safety Of Students Top Priority: Vice-Chancellor

Delhi University Acting Vice-Chancellor P C Joshi on Wednesday said the university will be opened in a phased manner as safety of students is a primary concern.

Click here for more Education News
Education News virtual classes
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JNU Approves Controversial Course On ‘Counter-Terrorism’: Sources
JNU Approves Controversial Course On ‘Counter-Terrorism’: Sources
Kerala To Set Up Expert Panel To Study Practicality Of Reopening Schools
Kerala To Set Up Expert Panel To Study Practicality Of Reopening Schools
Dharmendra Pradhan To Meet Vice-Chancellors Of 45 Central Universities Today
Dharmendra Pradhan To Meet Vice-Chancellors Of 45 Central Universities Today
Students Securing 60% Marks In Bengal Board Exams Eligible For Scholarship Scheme: Mamata Banerjee
Students Securing 60% Marks In Bengal Board Exams Eligible For Scholarship Scheme: Mamata Banerjee
Union Education Minister To Virtually Meet VCs Of Central Universities On September 3
Union Education Minister To Virtually Meet VCs Of Central Universities On September 3
.......................... Advertisement ..........................