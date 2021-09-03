College Reopen Latest News 2021 Live: Updates From Different Universities, States
Follow this live blog for latest news on college reopening, and decision of university officials on resuming offline classes.
With Covid cases declining across the country and students and teachers getting their doses of anti-Covid vaccines, several state governments and higher educational institutions have resumed classes offline, while several others are making announcements as to when they intend to reopen colleges for face-face learning. While universities including Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi University (DU) and Jamia Millia Islamia are mulling to resume classes offline and reopen the campus for physical resumption of classes in a phased manner, colleges in Tamil Nadu, Odisha have already opened their gates for offline classes.
Follow this live blog for the latest news on college reopening.
Live updates
College Reopening News: Latest updates on universities, colleges reopening news from different states.
Delhi University Reopening Date: What Vice-Chancellor, Official Said
"Our students are located all over India and we do not want to create a panic situation for them. We will reopen in a phased and careful manner so that no student is put in danger or inconvenienced. We will be reopening after discussions and in a systematic manner,” Professor Joshi told PTI.
Reopening Of Colleges In Delhi Latest News: Ambedkar University Plans To Call Students Back
Delhi government-run Ambedkar University plans to call students back to the campus but only after consent from their parents. The university has decided that final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students, along with those pursuing MPhil and PhD will be allowed to return to the campus.
In Other News: Dharmendra Pradhan To Meet Vice-Chancellors Of 45 Central Universities Today
Open and online education, glue grant for education institutions, and the start of the academic session 2021-22 are in the list of items that will be discussed today by the Education Minister with the 45 Central Universities’ Vice-Chancellors. Read More
Anna University, Its Affiliated Colleges Resume Offline Classes
College Reopen In Tamilnadu For 1st Year: Classes for all undergraduate and postgraduate students in Engineering, Technology, and Architecture courses have resumed from September 1 at Anna University.
DU Will Reopen In Phased Manner, Safety Of Students Top Priority: Vice-Chancellor
Delhi University Acting Vice-Chancellor P C Joshi on Wednesday said the university will be opened in a phased manner as safety of students is a primary concern.