  • Home
  • Education
  • College Of Engineering Trivandrum Gets Patent For Wall Climbing Robot

College Of Engineering Trivandrum Gets Patent For Wall Climbing Robot

The College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) has got a patent for a multipurpose wall-climbing robot using duct fan mechanism for crack inspection of concrete structures.

Education | ANI | Updated: Nov 16, 2020 9:20 am IST | Source: ANI

RELATED NEWS

Assam Scholarship 2020: Apply Now For Combined Merit And Other Scholarships
Rashtrapati Bhavan, Qutub Minar And Other Monuments To #GoBlue On The World Children's Day 2020
Delhi Government School Students To Get Lessons On Responsible Use Of Social Media
Karnataka: Medical, Paramedical Colleges To Start From December 1
AIMA MAT 2020 From November 21, Guidelines For IBT Mode Exam
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates Ayurveda Research And Teaching Institute
College Of Engineering Trivandrum Gets Patent For Wall Climbing Robot
College Of Engineering Trivandrum Gets Patent For Wall Climbing Robot
New Delhi:

The College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) has got a patent for a multipurpose wall-climbing robot using duct fan mechanism for crack inspection of concrete structures.

According to CET, as compared to existing wall climbing mechanisms, this gives faster movement and has a better load-bearing capacity. The robot can move on the floor as well as on the wall like an ordinary four-wheeled vehicle.

"The inspection work of huge concrete structures can be made faster and accurate using this wireless wall climbing robot instead of the tedious way for workers reaching there to inspect," said Praveen Sekhar, one of the students of the team that developed the prototype.

He said that the movement of the robot and the working of the payload can be monitored with someone sitting at a distance of one km with a personal computer or even recorded and analysed at a later stage.

A working prototype is available at the Electronics and Communication Department of College of Engineering, Trivandrum.

"This was done as part of a final year engineering project in 2014. In 2013-14, one of the social causes bothering us was the stability of Mullaperiyar Dam. There was no low-cost mechanism available to inspect the surface of the dam for cracks developed or other damages. This gave us an idea to create something which can be used to the climb the walls of the dam and captured images on a regular basis which can be processed to keep a check on the dam and also for proper reporting of its stability," Sekhar added.

Now, the team that developed the robot is exploring product commercialisation possibilities.

Click here for more Education News
Trivandrum
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU Admission Deferred For Entrance-Based Undergraduate Courses
DU Admission Deferred For Entrance-Based Undergraduate Courses
NEET Preparation Guide: Understanding The Syllabus And Exam Pattern
NEET Preparation Guide: Understanding The Syllabus And Exam Pattern
DU Admission 2020: Delhi University Postpones Special Cut-Off, Spot Admission
DU Admission 2020: Delhi University Postpones Special Cut-Off, Spot Admission
Assam Scholarship 2020: Apply Now For Combined Merit And Other Scholarships
Assam Scholarship 2020: Apply Now For Combined Merit And Other Scholarships
Rashtrapati Bhavan, Qutub Minar And Other Monuments To #GoBlue On The World Children's Day 2020
Rashtrapati Bhavan, Qutub Minar And Other Monuments To #GoBlue On The World Children's Day 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................