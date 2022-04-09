  • Home
  • Education
  • College Of Art To Stay With Delhi University, Can Begin Admission Process: Vice-Chancellor

College Of Art To Stay With Delhi University, Can Begin Admission Process: Vice-Chancellor

The office of L-G had earlier given an in principle approval to the merger of College of Art (CoA) with the state-run Ambedkar University subject to its de-affiliation from DU.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 9, 2022 5:05 pm IST
Careers In Sciences View More
01 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 01 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Curriculum For Delhi University First-Year UG Students To Be Ready In 2-3 Months: Vice-Chancellor
Students Should Be Taught 'Art Of Collaboration' For Good Job Opportunities: Delhi University VC
Delhi University Releases Admission Criteria For 2022-23; CUET Mandatory
Delhi University Students To Get Additional 30 minutes, More Choices In Question Paper In Offline Exams
Clearing Class 12, CUET Enough To Secure Admissions To Delhi University, Executive Council Clears Proposal
Students' Federation Of India Protest Outside Delhi University VC Office Demanding More Hostels For Students
College Of Art To Stay With Delhi University, Can Begin Admission Process: Vice-Chancellor
DU has asked to the College of Art to start the admission process
New Delhi:

The Delhi University (DU) has asked to the College of Art to start the admission process and has informed the city government that the college will not be de-affiliated from the university, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said.

Recommended: Download Updated CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus Free, Here!
Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts to Score high. Click Here
Students Liked: Top Universities/Colleges Accepting CUET Score . Download List

He said the issues between the 12 DU colleges funded by city government and the AAP dispensation had arisen due to procedural lapses, and they are being sorted.

The office of L-G had earlier given an in principle approval to the merger of College of Art (CoA) with the state-run Ambedkar University subject to its de-affiliation from DU.

However, Executive Council of the university, which is its highest decision making body, refused to de-affiliate the college.

"The proposal was by the college. DU has a system and it has not given an NOC for de-affiliation ever. The university's Executive Council has decided to not give an NOC. We have conveyed our decision to the Delhi government," Singh told PTI in an interview earlier this week.

"We have written to them to start the admission process. We have told them that we are not de-affiliating you. We will follow what the EC has decided. Students are suffering because of the delay," he said.

The admissions to the fine arts college have been delayed due to the de-affiliation tussle.

Over the last few years, the Delhi government has several times locked horns with the DU administration over the funding of 12 DU colleges funded by it.

The Delhi government has in the past stalled funding of these colleges pending formation of governing bodies in these colleges, which is composed of people nominated by the government and approved by the university.

"See the problem is that colleges got additional posts created after getting approval from their governing bodies. But they did not take funding approval from the funding agency, which is the Delhi government in this case," Mr Singh said.

He said that this had been going on for several years and nobody paid heed to it but when the funding agency saw this, they objected to it.

"This is what I have understood so far. It was a procedural lapse and there was an issue of trust deficit," he said.

So how are things being sorted now? "We have had meetings with the Delhi government and it has agreed in principle to give one time approval for all the posts that were created.

“It is a welcome step. The posts were created because colleges started new courses,” he said.

Mr Singh has earlier served as the Vice-Chancellor of the Delhi Technological University.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
DU Admission DU Admission Process

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A College
Coming Soon in Premium
Maheshwer Peri (Founder & Chairman, Careers360) +0More
Check Here For An Easy Way To Master The Periodic Table
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
+More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Postpone NEET PG 2022, Extend Internship Eligibility: Kerala House Surgeon's Association Urges NBE
Postpone NEET PG 2022, Extend Internship Eligibility: Kerala House Surgeon's Association Urges NBE
University Of Lucknow Admission 2022-23: Registration For UG Programmes Begins; Apply By May 31
University Of Lucknow Admission 2022-23: Registration For UG Programmes Begins; Apply By May 31
NTA NEET UG: Exam Pattern, Weightage Of Chapters In NEET 2022 Here
NTA NEET UG: Exam Pattern, Weightage Of Chapters In NEET 2022 Here
Bihar Board Releases BSEB Inter 12th Compartment Exam 2022 Schedule; Exams From April 25
Bihar Board Releases BSEB Inter 12th Compartment Exam 2022 Schedule; Exams From April 25
UGC Directs Universities To Award Degrees Within 180 Days From Result Declaration
UGC Directs Universities To Award Degrees Within 180 Days From Result Declaration
.......................... Advertisement ..........................