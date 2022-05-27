Admission Process For College Of Art, Ambedkar University Begins; Check Details

Image credit: shutterstock.com Apply online for the UG/ PG programmes till June 30

AUD Admission Process 2022-23: The College of Art, Ambedkar University has initiated the online admission process for the undergraduate and postgraduate (UG/ PG) programmes for the academic session 2022-23. The admission process is open for the UG/ PG programmes- Bachelor of Fine Arts (Applied Art), Bachelor of Fine Arts (Art History), Bachelor of Fine Arts (Painting), Bachelor of Fine Arts (Sculpture), Bachelor of Fine Arts (Print Making), Bachelor of Fine Arts (Visual Communication), Master of Fine Arts (Applied Art), Master of Fine Arts (Painting), Master of Fine Arts (Sculpture), Master of Fine Arts (Print Making), Master of Fine Arts (Visual Communication).

The candidates can apply online for the UG/ PG programmes till June 30. "The candidates, aspiring for admissions in the aforementioned programmes, in College of Art (GNCTD) may visit the website of the university- aud.ac.in," AUD release mentioned.

The details are also available on the website of College of Art (GNCTD).