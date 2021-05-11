Collectively Address COVID-19 Challenges; Form Task Force, Helplines: UGC To Universities, Colleges
The higher education regulator, University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged all the universities and colleges to collectively address COVID-19 challenges in terms of physical and mental health, safety and overall well-being.
The higher education regulator, University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged all the universities and colleges to collectively address COVID-19 challenges in terms of physical and mental health, safety and overall well-being. To mitigate the spread of coronavirus, all stakeholders of higher educational institutions (HEIs) including students, teachers, staff and their families need to work collectively, a UGC statement said.
As part of UGC advisories on addressing COVID-19 challenges, the Commission has urged the HEIs to constitute task force and form helplines, arrange for counsellors and mentors for mental health, psychosocial support and well-being and motivate everyone to engage in activities for physical and mental fitness while staying at home.
“These challenging times demand that we remain sensitive to the problems and needs of our stakeholders, and extend our best possible support and help to overcome such unprecedented situation, the UGC statement read.
“As Heads of the Institutions, all of you have even greater responsibility to work collectively in the larger interest of all concerned for their health and safety and keeping the campus safe,” it added.
UGC has asked the Vice Chancellors of the universities, principals of colleges to continue their efforts and reinforce their support to the faculty, students, staff and officers to keep the people in good health, safe and informed during these difficult times.
UGC has been issuing advisories and guidelines for COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and management of institutional activities by following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The commission also has pointed out several measures.
Promoting COVID-19 appropriate behaviour including sanitization, wearing mask, washing hands with soap repeatedly, maintaining social distancing, testing, tracing of suspected cases and appropriate treatment
Encouraging stakeholders to participate in vaccination drives to protect themselves, their friends and family
Creating a team of well-informed trained volunteers in life-skills including NCC and NSS, for extending help and support
Ensuring that the initiatives must seek to reach those at greatest risk of being left behind -- people in emergencies and crises; and those who are differently-abled