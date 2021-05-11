Collectively Address COVID-19 Challenges; Form Task Force, Helplines: UGC To Universities, Colleges

Image credit: ugc.ac.in UGC has asked the universities and colleges to collectively address COVID-19 challenges

The higher education regulator, University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged all the universities and colleges to collectively address COVID-19 challenges in terms of physical and mental health, safety and overall well-being. To mitigate the spread of coronavirus, all stakeholders of higher educational institutions (HEIs) including students, teachers, staff and their families need to work collectively, a UGC statement said.

As part of UGC advisories on addressing COVID-19 challenges, the Commission has urged the HEIs to constitute task force and form helplines, arrange for counsellors and mentors for mental health, psychosocial support and well-being and motivate everyone to engage in activities for physical and mental fitness while staying at home.

“These challenging times demand that we remain sensitive to the problems and needs of our stakeholders, and extend our best possible support and help to overcome such unprecedented situation, the UGC statement read.

“As Heads of the Institutions, all of you have even greater responsibility to work collectively in the larger interest of all concerned for their health and safety and keeping the campus safe,” it added.

UGC has asked the Vice Chancellors of the universities, principals of colleges to continue their efforts and reinforce their support to the faculty, students, staff and officers to keep the people in good health, safe and informed during these difficult times.

UGC has been issuing advisories and guidelines for COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and management of institutional activities by following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The commission also has pointed out several measures.