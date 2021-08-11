Cochin University Releases CUSAT CAT 2021 Rank List; Details Here

  • Home
CUSAT CAT Results 2021: Students who have appeared for the CUSAT CAT 2021 can check their ranks on the official website of the university -- cusat.ac.in. The CUSAT CAT rank list has been issued for both the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 11, 2021 9:03 pm IST

CUSAT CAT results announced
New Delhi:

The Cochin University of Science and Technology, or CUSAT, has released the CUSAT CAT 2021 results. The CUSAT CAT result has been announced in the form of a rank list. Students who have appeared for the CUSAT CAT 2021 can check their ranks on the official website of the university -- cusat.ac.in. The CUSAT CAT rank list has been issued for both the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

Recommended: Free Download  CUSAT CAT previous year question papers along with answers. Click Here

The CUSAT CAT is conducted for subjects including Biotechnology, Botany, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Electronics and Management Consulting. CUSAT CAT is also held for lateral entry admission to BTech programmes.

CUSAT CAT result 2021 includes the candidate’s name, scores obtained by the candidates in CUSAT CAT 2021 and their All-India ranks.

On the basis of CUSAT CAT ranks secured by the candidates, the university will conduct the counselling process. Shortlisted candidates will have to register for counselling by logging into their account using their user IDs and passwords. Candidates will also have to choose their choices of colleges during CUSAT CAT 2021 counselling.

CUSAT, this year, has also introduced a new MTech course. The new full-time MTech course will be offered in Civil Engineering (Structural Engineering) from this academic session.

