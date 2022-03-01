  • Home
Cochin University Of Science And Technology (CUSAT) Announces Admission Test Dates; Application Begins

The CUSAT Common Admission Test (CAT) will be held on May 15, May 16 and May 17. Applicants can register online for CUSAT CAT at cusat.ac.in up to March 7.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 1, 2022 9:48 pm IST

CUSAT CAT application begins
New Delhi:

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has announced the admission test dates for the entrance test for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The CUSAT Common Admission Test (CAT) will be held on May 15, May 16 and May 17. Applicants can register online for CUSAT CAT at cusat.ac.in up to March 7.

Recommended: Free Download  CUSAT CAT previous year question papers along with answers. Click Here

The CUSAT CAT is conducted for subjects including Biotechnology, Botany, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Electronics, Management Consulting, Mobile Phone Application Development and lateral entry to BTech programmes.

CUSAT CAT 2022 Application

Step 1: Registration

Step 2: Filling the detailed application form

Step 3: Uploading documents including passport size photographs and signatures

Step 4: Select course

Step 5: Payment of application fees

Step 6: Select exam city

Step 7: Submit

Candidates will be able to download the admit cards from May 2 to May 14 from the official website.

