Cochin University Of Science And Technology (CUSAT) Announces Admission Test Dates; Application Begins
The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has announced the admission test dates for the entrance test for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The CUSAT Common Admission Test (CAT) will be held on May 15, May 16 and May 17. Applicants can register online for CUSAT CAT at cusat.ac.in up to March 7.
The CUSAT CAT is conducted for subjects including Biotechnology, Botany, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Electronics, Management Consulting, Mobile Phone Application Development and lateral entry to BTech programmes.
CUSAT CAT 2022 Application
Step 1: Registration
Step 2: Filling the detailed application form
Step 3: Uploading documents including passport size photographs and signatures
Step 4: Select course
Step 5: Payment of application fees
Step 6: Select exam city
Step 7: Submit
Candidates will be able to download the admit cards from May 2 to May 14 from the official website.