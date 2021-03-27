  • Home
Cochin University Introduces New MTech Course; Register Through CUSAT CAT

The new full-time MTech course will be offered in Civil Engineering (Structural Engineering). Candidates can apply for the new MTech programme through CUSAT CAT at admissions.cusat.ac.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 27, 2021 10:56 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has introduced a new MTech course. The new full-time MTech course will be offered in Civil Engineering (Structural Engineering). Candidates can apply for the new MTech programme through CUSAT CAT at admissions.cusat.ac.in. For students, who have already registered for CUSAT CAT 2021, can edit their application and apply for the new programme.

UPDATE: Chandigarh University BBA & MBA Applications Open.  Apply here

“New Full-Time MTech Course: MTech in Civil Engineering (Structural Engineering) - Candidates who have already applied for CAT 2021 can edit their profile for adding the new course, read a statement on the CUSAT website.

MTech In Civil Engineering (Structural Engineering): Eligibility

  • Candidates must have qualified BTech, BE, BSc or Engineering Degree examination in Civil Engineering branch with a minimum 60 per cent marks from any University in Kerala or an examination of any other university or institution accepted by CUSAT, or candidates who have passed with a minimum 60 per cent marks in Sections A and B examinations conducted by the Institution of Engineers (India)- AMIE in civil Engineering will be eligible

  • A valid GATE Score

  • In the absence of sufficient number of candidates with GATE score, candidates without GATE score shall also be considered subject to passing Departmental Admission Test (DAT)

The online application process for CUSAT CAT is scheduled to conclude on March 31. CUSAT CAT will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode between June 12 and June 14.

Cochin University of Science and Technology Common Admission Test Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT)
