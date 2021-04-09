  • Home
  • Education
  • Cochin University Extends CAT Application Deadline

Cochin University Extends CAT Application Deadline

Cochin University of Science and Technology has extended the application deadline for CUSAT Common Admission Test (CAT) till April 15, 2021.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Apr 9, 2021 10:46 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Cochin University Announces Admission Test Dates; Registration Begins
COVID-19: AMU Advises Students In Hostels To Return Home
JEE Main: SVNIT Surat Cut-Off From Last Year
Online Classes, Open Book Exams: BHU Issues New COVID-19 Guidelines
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Issues COVID-19 Guidelines For Students, Staff
Amrita University To Hold Entrance Exam (AEEE 2021) In Three Phases
Cochin University Extends CAT Application Deadline
CUSAT Common Admission Test (CAT) registration deadline extended till April 15
New Delhi:

Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has extended the application deadline for Common Admission Test (CAT) till April 15, 2021. Candidates can apply for the entrance examination through the official website of CUSAT-- admissions.cusat.ac.in--by paying Rs 100 as the late application fees. The examination will be conducted on June 12, 13 and 14, 2021, in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

“Last date for submission of application for Common Admission Test for admission to various academic programmes of Cochin University of Science and Technology for the Academic year 2021-22 is extended upto April 15, 2021, with a late fee of Rs100. Applications are to be submitted online,” reads the official notification.

“There is no change in the pre-published deadline for registration in respect of MTech, MBA and PhD programmes,” it added.

How To Register

Step 1: Go to the official site of CUSAT--admissions.cusat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3: Enter the necessary details including name, email ID, contact number and click on the ‘register’ button.

Step 4: Upon successful registration, login credentials will be sent to your registered email address.

Step 5: Login to the account by entering your user ID and password

Step 6: Fill the application form and upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format

Step 7: Pay the examination fees via credit card, debit card or net banking

Step 8: Submit the application form

Step 9: Download a copy of the duly filled application form and keep it safe for future reference

Click here for more Education News
Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MAHE Releases Manipal Entrance Test (MET) Admit Cards For First Phase
MAHE Releases Manipal Entrance Test (MET) Admit Cards For First Phase
Education Minister Chairs High-Level NEP 2020 Meeting, Launches Implementation Plan 'SARTHAQ'
Education Minister Chairs High-Level NEP 2020 Meeting, Launches Implementation Plan 'SARTHAQ'
Schools In Haridwar To Remain Closed Till April 15
Schools In Haridwar To Remain Closed Till April 15
AMU Cancels Entrance Exam Due To COVID Surge
AMU Cancels Entrance Exam Due To COVID Surge
COVID-19: AMU Advises Students In Hostels To Return Home
COVID-19: AMU Advises Students In Hostels To Return Home
.......................... Advertisement ..........................