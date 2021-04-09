CUSAT Common Admission Test (CAT) registration deadline extended till April 15

Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has extended the application deadline for Common Admission Test (CAT) till April 15, 2021. Candidates can apply for the entrance examination through the official website of CUSAT-- admissions.cusat.ac.in--by paying Rs 100 as the late application fees. The examination will be conducted on June 12, 13 and 14, 2021, in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

“Last date for submission of application for Common Admission Test for admission to various academic programmes of Cochin University of Science and Technology for the Academic year 2021-22 is extended upto April 15, 2021, with a late fee of Rs100. Applications are to be submitted online,” reads the official notification.

“There is no change in the pre-published deadline for registration in respect of MTech, MBA and PhD programmes,” it added.

How To Register

Step 1: Go to the official site of CUSAT--admissions.cusat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3: Enter the necessary details including name, email ID, contact number and click on the ‘register’ button.

Step 4: Upon successful registration, login credentials will be sent to your registered email address.

Step 5: Login to the account by entering your user ID and password

Step 6: Fill the application form and upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format

Step 7: Pay the examination fees via credit card, debit card or net banking

Step 8: Submit the application form

Step 9: Download a copy of the duly filled application form and keep it safe for future reference