Cochin University To Close Admission Test (CUSAT CAT) Registration With Late Fee Tomorrow

Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) will close the application window for the common admission test (CAT) tomorrow

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) will close the application window for the common admission test (CAT) tomorrow, April 15. Candidates can apply for the entrance examination through the official website of CUSAT, admissions.cusat.ac.in, by paying Rs 100 as the late application fees. The examination will be conducted between June 12 and June 14 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

UPDATE: Chandigarh University BBA & MBA Applications Open. Apply here

Candidates will be allowed to make changes in their application form after completing registration, however, editing name, email ID and mobile number will not be allowed.

Also Read: Cochin University Introduces New MTech Course; Register Through CUSAT CAT

For MTech courses, those who have a valid GATE score in the respective subject will be preferred. Candidates without a GATE score will be admitted on the basis of their performance in the Department Admission Test (DAT) to be conducted by the Departments concerned, read a statement on the CUSAT website.

“Candidate, those who applied for MTech, can edit GATE score from their profile,” the university said.

For admission to MBA programmes, KMAT, CMAT or CAT scores will be accepted.

“Candidate, those who applied for MBA, can edit KMAT/CMAT/IIM CAT score from their profile,” read a statement on the official website.

For admissions to MPhil, PhD, Diploma courses, candidates need to collect an application form from the respective departments.

How To Register For CUSAT CAT

Step 1: Go to the official site of CUSAT--admissions.cusat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3: Enter the necessary details including name, email ID, contact number and click on the ‘register’ button.

Step 4: Upon successful registration, login credentials will be sent to your registered email address.

Step 5: Login to the account by entering your user ID and password

Step 6: Fill the application form and upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format

Step 7: Pay the examination fees via credit card, debit card or net banking

Step 8: Submit the application form

Step 9: Download a copy of the duly filled application form and keep it safe for future reference