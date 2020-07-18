Cochin University Cancels CUSAT CAT 2020

The Cochin University of Science and Technology, or CUSAT, has cancelled the CUSAT CAT 2020 exams “due to the increasing COVID-19 cases in the country”. The common admission test, or CAT, was scheduled to be held on July 27 and 28, 2020 in computer-based mode for numerous subjects for undergraduate, postgraduate and Phd programmes.

“Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 scheduled on 27th and 28th of July 2020 is cancelled. Further notification on the matter will be issued later,” read a statement on the official website of CUSAT -- admissions.cusat.ac.in

The CUSAT CAT is conducted for subjects including Biotechnology, Botany, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Electronics and Management Consulting. CUSAT CAT is also held for lateral entry admission to BTech programmes.

The university has not yet mentioned how the admission for these programmes will be held now. The details of alternative methods of admission will be updated on the CUSAT website shortly.

Considering the problems students might face while appearing for CUSAT CAT 2020, the university had earlier opened the facility to change exam centres for the undergraduate and postgraduate students. The university also postponed the CUSAT CAT 2020 exams once from April 18-19 to July 27-28. The registration for CUSAT 2020 started between January 8 and February 10, 2020.

Cancelled Entrance Test And Other Universities

Several universities including Vellore Institute of Technology, Tezpur University and SRM University also have cancelled their entrance tests held for admission to the institutes’ various programmes. Admission to these institutes will be now based on the marks obtained in the qualifying examinations.