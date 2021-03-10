Image credit: Shutterstock Cochin University Announces Admission Test Dates; Registration Begins

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has announced the admission test dates for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The CUSAT Common Admission Test (CAT) will be held between June 12 and June 14, 2021 in multiple exam centres across the country. Candidates can apply online for CUSAT CAT at cusat.ac.in upto March 31. However, the last date to apply online with a late fee is April 7.

The CUSAT CAT is conducted for subjects including Biotechnology, Botany, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Electronics, Management Consulting, Mobile Phone Application Development and lateral entry to BTech programmes.

CUSAT CAT 2021 Application

Step 1: Registration

Step 2: Filling the detailed application form

Step 3: Uploading documents including passport size photographs and signatures

Step 4: Select course

Step 5: Payment of application fees

Step 6: Select exam city

Step 7: Submit

Aspirants will be able to download the admit cards from May 25 to June 14 from the official website.

Candidates with a valid KMAT, CMAT or CAT(IIM) score can also apply for MBA programmes at CUSAT. These candidates will be ranked on the basis of the scores obtained in KMAT, CMAT or CAT(IIM), group discussion and interview.

For MTech programmes, preference will be given to candidates with valid GATE score in the respective subject. In the absence of candidates with valid GATE score, candidates without GATE score will be admitted on the basis of their performance in Department Admission Test (DAT) to be conducted by the Departments concerned, read a statement on the CUSAT website.