Co Founder Of CUREFIT, Virginia Tech Professor Among IIT Guwahati Alumni Awards Winners

Image credit: IIT Guwahati IIT Guwahati presents alumni awards 2020

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati on March 27 presented the Alumni Awards 2020 in recognition of the achievements of its alumni network. IIT Guwahati alumnus and Co-Founder CUREFIT Ankit Nagori has been presented the Outstanding Service Award. IIT Guwahati’s Young Alumni Achiever Award has been presented to Dr. Harpreet S Dhillon, Associate Professor at Virginia Tech, USA, for his “extensive research and success in areas of wireless communications and networking.”

IIT Guwahati Director Prof TG Sitharam attended the ceremony as the Chief Guest along with guest of honour Aman Mathur, President, IIT Guwahati Alumni Association.

Speaking in the award ceremony, Prof TG Sitharam said, “I congratulate our Alumni for their extraordinary achievements and success, and wish them the best for their future. It is a proud moment for me to announce that IIT Guwahati has created the Alumni Portal to bridge the gap and create a special bond between the current and former students of our prestigious Institute.”

Prof. Sitharam also announced the future plans of establishing ‘IIT Guwahati Foundation’ in the USA and launching of an ‘IITG Alumni Newsletter’ which will be devoted exclusively for highlighting alumni achievements and activities of the institute.

Kiran Kumar Thota, Product Lead, Amazon AWS, and President, PAN IIT USA, has received the Distinguished Alumni Award for his “outstanding services to expand the reach of IIT Guwahati Alumni Association.”