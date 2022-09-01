  • Home
CMR Institute of Technology Students Win Smart India Hackathon 2022 For Creating Apps For Farmers

Students develop a website and a mobile application for predicting crops for a particular season based on water availability.

Sep 1, 2022

CMR Institute of Technology Students Win Smart India Hackathon 2022 For Creating Apps For Farmers
CMR Institute of Technology students win SIH 2022
Image credit: Careers360
New Delhi:

CMR Institute of Technology (CMRIT), Bengaluru students have emerged as winners at the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2022 for developing a website and a mobile application for predicting crops for a particular season based on water availability. The team was awarded a cash prize of Rs One lakh at the SIH 2022 grand finale held on August 25 and 26.

The team worked on a problem statement given by the Central Water Commission (CWC), Ministry of Jal Shakti where they developed a website and a mobile app for farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the students who participated in the grand finale via video conferencing.

The team led by Vaibhav B (Electronics and Communication Engineering) was mentored by Dr Sharmila K P, Dr Adarsh Rag S and Pratik Mukesh Bharuka. Other members of the team include Louise Patra (Computer Science Engineering), Manisha Kumari (Computer Science Engineering), Mohnish Kamalaksha (Electronics and Communication Engineering), Devadathan Menon (Computer Science Engineering) and Adithya Anbazhagan (Computer Science Engineering).

Nearly 2,000 teams out of 30,000 were selected for the SIH 2022 grand finale at the national level. Five teams were chosen for the SIH grand finale from CMRIT among which three were software teams and two were hardware teams. Among 75 nodal centres, team Code Hydrotopes from CMRIT participated in Prin LN Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research (We School), Mumbai nodal centre.

The mobile application that was created by Code Hydrotopes suggests planting various other crops instead of the conventional crops that farmers used to grow regularly so that they can minimize the risks of low productivity and loss in their venture. The judges commented that this application will help thousands of farmers select the right crop for the season.

The Code Hydrotopes team of CMRIT believes that this is the beginning of their endeavours toward innovations on societal needs, an official statement said. Dr Sanjay Jain, Principal CMRIT congratulated the entire team on the event and encouraged students to work on finding solutions for the problems that are relevant to society.

Smart India Hackathon
